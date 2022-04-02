American arrested in Bangkok for alleged 3 million baht fraud

Bangkok police arrested an American national in Klong Toey district of Bangkok yesterday. The man arrested allegedly lured investors into fraudulent contracts. Thailand’s Economic Crime Suppression Division says the victims lost over 3 million baht altogether.

The man allegedly offered victims options in energy and precious metals as well as futures contracts through 60 offices around the globe. He allegedly claimed to be an investment fund manager working at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

When the investors contacted him, he claimed the company’s computer had been hacked and the money from the investment options had been stolen. He then cut off all contact with the investors. The police spokesperson did not say when the victims first filed complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but it is believed they did in 2014 or earlier. The man could now be fined up to 300,000 baht, imprisoned up to 3 years, or both, if he is found guilty, according to the SEC.

The man’s name has been published as Matthew Christensen. He is 37 years old. Christensen allegedly promised the investors low risks, with a fixed 5% return on their money.

Police had tracked Christensen’s location and found him on Koh Samui in Surat Thani, and then arrested him when he returned to Bangkok. Bangkok police officers from the ECD reportedly arrested Christensen at a hotel in the Nana area of Klong Toey district. The South Bangkok Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Christensen in November last year.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times