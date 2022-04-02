Thailand International Motor Expo 2022

https://youtu.be/VU6zbdZsINY

A lot of shiny cars, a lot of shiny lights and a whole lot more pretties. Check out all the new car, bike, boat and beauty models out this new year! Tim Newton reports live from the Impact Challenger Arena as he takes a look around Thailand’s International Motor Expo 2022.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.