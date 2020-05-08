77 year old woman falls to her death in Bangkok | The Thaiger

An elderly woman fell to her death from a tenth floor condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday morning, after a worried relative took her in to keep her safe from Covid-19. Police say 77 year old Surinee Dokkaew was found dead at about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15 storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road.

She was neatly dressed in a light blue khor krachao shirt (a round-neck sleeveless shirt) and black trousers, according to Thai media.

Police went to the room she was staying in on the 10th floor, and found a plastic chair near the window.

Relatives told police she had no husband and stayed alone at her house. A worried granddaughter took her in at her condo room to keep her free the coronavirus.

Yesterday morning, the granddaughter went out, leaving the woman alone in the condo. A tenant in a building opposite reported seeing the woman sitting on the edge of the open window, swinging her legs before falling to her death.

Police say it appears the woman committed suicide, possibly because she was stressed by events. They are questioning relatives to learn more.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post