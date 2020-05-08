Bangkok immigration police nab Chinese loan sharks | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok immigration police nab Chinese loan sharks
Bangkok immigration police have arrested 5 organisers and 73 employees at a building in Chom Thong district today, where alleged Chinese loan sharks were running an illegal finance firm. The company, “Thai Luck Trade” extended loans at interest rates far higher than the limit under Thai law.
The company was registered as a merchant dealing in glasses, watches and cameras but they secretly developed applications with names like “Cash Home” and “Take Money Quick,” which were downloaded over 100,000 times to extend loans of between 2,000 to 20,000 baht, and required customers to pay 42% of the loan amount as a “registration fee.”
An interest rate at 0.05% per cent per day was charged, and repayment had to be within 7 days or customers would be charged 5% of the loan amount per day. In effect, borrowers from Thai Luck paid an interest of 18% to 600% per cent per year. If they were unable to pay, the company sent their “men” to their homes.
The company’s accounts showed that it had 200 million baht in circulating funds and had more than 20,000 customers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Ex-deputy commerce minister and 5 accomplices face 10 charges in murder trial
In a case which has shocked the nation, former deputy commerce minister, MP and police lieutenant Banyin Tangpakorn and 5 accomplices, accused of involvement in the murder of a senior Bangkok judge’s brother, have been slapped with 10 separate charges.
The Crime Suppression Division commander Jiraphop Phuridet says the accused are charged with: premeditated murder; detention; detention causing death; acting against another person’s will; acting against a government official’s will; criminal association; hiding a body; attempting to eliminate a body; acting as government officials and wearing official uniforms without authorisation.
Banyin has denied all charges and will give testimony at trial, but one of the alleged offenders has reportedly confessed to burning the body and hiding body parts in different spots. The others continue to deny the crimes.
Regarding Banyin’s associates, Jiraphop says there is no evidence that they were involved with the murder.
Police are confident of the evidence they have gathered from six alleged offenders, 111 witnesses, and 4,259 pages of documents that they found, despite the accused denying the charges.
Banyin is accused in 4 separate cases involving document falsification to transfer shares, murder using a car, money laundering and the murder of the brother of the judge hearing the forgery case.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
77 year old woman falls to her death in Bangkok
An elderly woman fell to her death from a tenth floor condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday morning, after a worried relative took her in to keep her safe from Covid-19. Police say 77 year old Surinee Dokkaew was found dead at about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15 storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road.
She was neatly dressed in a light blue khor krachao shirt (a round-neck sleeveless shirt) and black trousers, according to Thai media.
Police went to the room she was staying in on the 10th floor, and found a plastic chair near the window.
Relatives told police she had no husband and stayed alone at her house. A worried granddaughter took her in at her condo room to keep her free the coronavirus.
Yesterday morning, the granddaughter went out, leaving the woman alone in the condo. A tenant in a building opposite reported seeing the woman sitting on the edge of the open window, swinging her legs before falling to her death.
Police say it appears the woman committed suicide, possibly because she was stressed by events. They are questioning relatives to learn more.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures
Since there has been a lot of backlash and social media scuttlebutt about the lack of social distancing on MRT and BTS train systems, the MD of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company, Sombat Kitjalaksak, has moved to apply improved social distancing measures by prioritising access to services in the station, platform, train, both at normal times and rush hours, to prevent any further Covid-19 infection.
“The MRT will continue to emphasise and increase the strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. As people have begun to return to their normal life.”
From yesterday onwards, in the case of crowded passenger areas, there will be changes made to these 3 target areas…
- The entrance – exit of the station before entering the ticket sales area.
- Before entering the automatic ticket gate.
- Before entering the train
Additional carriages have been added to transport commuters during the morning rush hour on the blue line, and the purple line in the evening rush hour to reduce passenger congestion as well.
The MRT will also increase cleaning operations by spraying disinfectant in the carriages at the terminal station during peak hours. For the inside of the stations additional alcohol gel stations have been added on every floor and the densely populated terminals will be cleaned during rush hours to keep the sanitary level up to standard.
“MRT has taken many precaution measures to prevent the spread of germs, such as passengers wearing masks all the time. Temperature checks before entering every station throughout the day. Spacing at various points and inside the train at least 1 metre, cleaning the black plastic ticket-tokens, and adding an online top-up system to reduce the usage of cash.”
However, BTS SkyTrain officials ask for cooperation for passengers to allow spare time for travelling.
“Clean hands with alcohol before and after entering the train system. For those who feel sick or have a fever, ask for cooperation to refrain from using public transportation.”
SOURCE: Thai Rath
