Thai father exposes stepmother’s abuse of 6 year old, sparking social service intervention

Picture courtesy of สายไหมต้องรอด-เพจสำรอง Facebook

A six year old Thai girl sustained injuries after her stepmother assaulted her, prompting the girl’s distressed father to expose the violence by posting a video of the incident. Authorities and social services arrived at the scene today to assist the young girl named Aem, who had suffered from the violent actions of her stepmother.

The father, 37 year old Sittisak, explained that he posted the video as he was fed up with his wife’s excessive violence towards his daughter, which had escalated beyond normal disciplinary action. The couple has children from previous relationships, and they have one child together. Sittisak alleged that his wife, 26 year old Sunanta, repeatedly displayed aggressive behaviour and angry outbursts towards his daughter, Khaosod reported.

After a heated argument yesterday, Sittisak took his daughter to live with him out of fear for her safety. He shared the video of his wife attacking his daughter as evidence of her violent temperament. Sunanta admitted to the assault, acknowledging that her actions were harsh and stemmed from her anger and desire to retaliate against her husband. She claimed to have struck the child because the girl used improper language for her age which she found disrespectful.

According to locals who are friends with the girl’s father, they witnessed the stepmother physically punishing her stepdaughter. On some occasions, they observed harsher punishment, which they deemed excessive.

After learning about the incident, officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security provided aid to the girl. Even though the parents had settled their differences, the case may still be pursued under child protection laws and domestic violence legislation.

Sittisak may gain custody of his daughter and younger son if his wife faces legal action.

Child abuse remains an issue in Thailand. To read more about child abuse in Thailand, click HERE.