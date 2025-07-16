Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

Social media erupts as stunt raises questions over road safety and public responsibility

Petch Petpailin
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man sparked safety concerns and drew online criticism after singing in the middle of an intersection in Pattaya on Monday, July 14.

The witness, Ittinat Terdsaran, shared a video in a Facebook group named พัทยา (Pattaya), showing the singer dressed in elephant-themed clothing singing on a public road. In the caption, he wrote, “Pattaya, what are you doing at the intersection?”

In the video, the man was seen walking along the road with a microphone in his hand. At one point, he stepped into the middle of the intersection while continuing to sing, as motorcycles and cars passed behind him.

According to Channel 7, the incident occurred at the Khao Talo Intersection in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. A night market located near the intersection reportedly offers karaoke services for visitors, and the man is believed to have been a patron.

The video’s comment section quickly filled with criticism from netizens.

“You can have fun, but you must be aware of your surroundings.”

“If he were to get hit and killed, who would take responsibility?”

“Beware of your microphone wire. It could catch on a motorcycle and cause a crash.”

“I feel sorry for the rescue team who would have to deal with the consequences of this behaviour.”

“Can you come up with something more creative for your video content?”

Thai man defends himself after criticism for singing on Pattaya road
Photo via Channel 7

The man in the video later replied in the comments.

“I just woke up. I’m shocked to see this! I’m confused whether you truly care about my safety or are cursing me. Thank you for your concern. This is my job, and it was just a performance. I’m sorry if my actions upset anyone. Every job has its process. If you’d like to know more, contact me via LINE ID.“

Thai singer sparks drama for singing at Pattaya intersection
Photo via Channel 7

The man clarified that he was not a visitor to the market but worked as a singer there. He performed that night and tried to entertain audiences by singing on the road.

However, some netizens remained unimpressed by his explanation, accusing him of disregarding public safety, particularly that of motorists, and speculating that he may have been intoxicated rather than working.

Singing on public road leads to online criticism
Photo via Channel 7

In a follow-up comment, the man clarified why he sang.

“Calm down, everyone. I sang on the road at about 12.30am. Before recording the video, my team and I checked carefully to ensure there were very few vehicles on the road, and we waited until most cars stopped at a red light.

We ensured our safety before proceeding. Thank you for your warnings. Also, I was not drunk in the video. I never drink.”

Despite his explanations, some social media users urged officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to investigate and consider whether legal action is warranted. As of now, police have not issued a response.

