Around the country there’s been a surging southern monsoon mixing with a front crossing over the South China Sea, moving north and sucking in moist air from the Gulf of Thailand and the Indian Ocean.

The Thai Meteorological Department is reporting “more isolated heavy to very heavy rain will hit all regions of the country from today until June 11 as a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand while a monsoon trough is lying across Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.”

Provinces to be affected today include:

• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun in the North;

• Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast;

• Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi in the Central;

• Chon Buri, Rayong Chanthaburi and Trat in the East; and,

• Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi in the South.

Provinces to be affected on June 10-11 include:

• Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun in the North;

• Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast;

• Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi in the Central; and,

• Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2-3 metres. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution while small boats to stay ashore during June 8-11.

People in coastal areas in the East and the South’s west coast are also advised to beware of storm surges. A wet morning in Phuket will clear to a partly cloudy with a few thundery showers and a few thunderstorms this evening.

