The 2018 Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to take place on June 9 and 10 at Laguna Phuket and will welcome a record number of runners – in excess of 8,000 from more than 50 countries.

A number of roads used for the course will therefore be closed at certain times during the race (see below), and people are advised to avoid these roads during those times.

Saturday, June 9

1. All roads within Laguna Phuket and main road leading into Laguna Phuket (3:30pm – 7:00pm).

2. Bake Junction – Lagoon Road to Laguna Homes, Angsana Villas, Baan Suan Layan Restaurant and Soi Layan 2 (5:00pm – 7:00pm).

3. Ban Don-Thalang Market – Ban Koktanoad Road – Layan Beach (5:15pm – 7:30pm).

4. Layan 2 Rd., Banyan Tree Hotel Beach Road and Laguna Wedding Chapel (5:20pm – 8:00pm).

Sunday, June 10

1. All roads within Laguna Phuket and main road leading into Laguna Phuket (04:00am – midday).

2. Road 4030 from ‘Bake’ to Ban Don-Thalang Market, Ban Khai Road (04:00am – 11:00am).

3. Bann Pru Jam Pa Rd, NaKoh-Pruchuak Rd, Nong-Wah Rd & Baan Riang Rd. (04:00am – 11:00am).

4. Soi Nai Yang 2 & Nai Yang 16 to Old Airport Road (4031) (05:30am – 11:00am).

5. Ban Don Road – Koktanoad Rd, New Road behind Thalang Victory Field (06:30am – 11:30am).

6. Layan 2 Rd., Banyan Tree Hotel Beach Road and Laguna Wedding Chapel (07:00am – midday).

Course maps for both days can be viewed online HERE.

The organisers apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary roadblocks and traffic restrictions and thank everyone in advance for their understanding and kind co-operation. May the marathon commence!

- The Thaiger