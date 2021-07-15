Connect with us

Indonesia

Indonesia surpasses India as Asia’s Covid-19 hotspot, with over 54,000 new cases

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/ILO Asia-Pacific

New daily infections in Indonesia have surpassed India’s recent daily numbers, giving the country the dubious honour of being Asia’s new Covid-19 hotspot. The highly-contagious Delta variant is wreaking havoc in Indonesia, with health officials concerned that it is spreading rapidly across Java and Bali, which have been plunged into partial lockdowns.

However, according to a Thai PBS World report, Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia, says the restrictions do not go far enough.

“I predict the outbreak will increase continuously in July as we are not able yet to prevent the spread of infections. Emergency social restrictions are still inadequate. They should be twice as stringent since we are facing the Delta variant, which is two times more contagious.”

Yesterday, Indonesian health officials reported 54,517 new infections and 991 deaths. The country has now recorded more than 2.6 million cases since the start of the pandemic, with over 69,000 deaths. Just 1 month ago, daily new infections were around the 8,000 figure – not dissimilar to what Thailand is experiencing now.

New daily infections are now higher than those being reported in India, despite Indonesia testing far fewer people. Yesterday, India reported 39,000 new cases, a significant drop on its peak of over 400,000 daily infections in May. The drop in cases is largely attributed to lockdowns in the worst-affected areas, coupled with an accelerated vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin says the country is facing a looming hospital bed shortage.

“Nationally, we still have some room. But the bed occupancy rate is very high in some provinces where the explosion of the Delta variant is concentrated.”

Health officials are also scrambling to obtain enough vaccines to meet the target of vaccinating over 181 million people, out of a population of 270 million, by next March. To date, only 15.6 million people have been fully vaccinated. Indonesia has so far purchased 137.6 million doses of the Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, enough to inoculate around 69 million people.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Indonesia11 seconds ago

Indonesia surpasses India as Asia’s Covid-19 hotspot, with over 54,000 new cases
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 mins ago

1 million additional vaccine doses being purchased for Bangkok residents
Product Reviews39 mins ago

Best true wireless earbuds to buy in 2021
Sponsored21 hours ago

Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)45 mins ago

Government forging ahead with mixed vaccines, amid doubts and confusion
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Proposal: stop Covid-19 testing foreign workers in dark red zones
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Chon Buri orders limit groups, charity events, close local business
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism9 hours ago

Hua Hin aims to reopen to international travellers October 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Thailand16 hours ago

Thai government mulls over regulations for locally-made AstraZeneca exports
Thailand16 hours ago

No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand17 hours ago

Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Thailand17 hours ago

Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Tourism18 hours ago

Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand18 hours ago

Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending