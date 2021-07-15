Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

1 million additional vaccine doses being purchased for Bangkok residents

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/ ศาลาว่าการกรุงเทพมหานคร

The Thai government has pledged to purchase an additional 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Bangkok residents in the coming 2 weeks. Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the plan is to vaccinate 70% of the capital’s residents, but to date only 43.6% have been vaccinated.

The Bangkok Post reports that the Disease Control Department will purchase 500,000 vaccine doses by next week, with another 500,000 doses coming the week after. Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry has also vowed to solve the hospital bed shortage.

Apisamai says that since February 28, 13.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 3.34 million people having received their second dose. 15,785 doses have been administered to the elderly and 10,532 have been given to those with underlying conditions. Despite this, health officials have still not met the target of vaccinating 50% of people in both groups.

The Bangkok Post reports that from today, the Comprehensive Covid-19 Response Team will visit 200 Bangkok communities, equipped with Covid-19 rapid antigen tests. The team is made up of health officials, district officials, employees of non-governmental organisations, and volunteers.

Meanwhile, Dr Witoon Anankul from the Public Health Ministry has pledged to solve the hospital bed crisis and make more beds available for Covid-19 patients who have moderate to severe symptoms. According to Witoon, the ministry is accelerating measures to allow patients with mild symptoms to self-isolate at home, in order to keep beds free for those with more severe symptoms.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)40 seconds ago

1 million additional vaccine doses being purchased for Bangkok residents
Product Reviews17 mins ago

Best true wireless earbuds to buy in 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 mins ago

Government forging ahead with mixed vaccines, amid doubts and confusion
Sponsored21 hours ago

Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Proposal: stop Covid-19 testing foreign workers in dark red zones
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Chon Buri orders limit groups, charity events, close local business
Tourism9 hours ago

Hua Hin aims to reopen to international travellers October 1
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Thailand15 hours ago

Thai government mulls over regulations for locally-made AstraZeneca exports
Thailand16 hours ago

No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand16 hours ago

Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Thailand17 hours ago

Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Tourism17 hours ago

Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand18 hours ago

Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Thailand18 hours ago

Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending