Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast

Tropical storm Koguma is barreling down on the Northern and Northeastern region of Thailand and is expected to dump rain on the area over the next few days. The storm was centred over the Tonkin Bay off the northern coast of Vietnam early this morning around 4 am and is moving west at about a 15 kilometre per hour raThe storm was clocking wind speeds of up to 65 kilometres per hour this morning. It was expected to make landfall today in the Northern region of Vietnam and make its way across the country towards Thailand.

In the north of Thailand, Laos and Vietnam there is a monsoon trough, a long strip of low pressure that tends to create bands of thunderstorms and rains. Coupled with the incoming tropical storm, upper Thailand can expect heavy rain and possibly very heavy rain.

Tropical storm Koguma, the Japanese word for “small bear” and the name of a popular character by Japanese company San-X, formed as a weak tropical cyclone 3 days ago in the South China Sea. First classified as a monsoon depression, then upgraded to a tropical depression Friday as it passed Hainan Island. This morning it officially gained the tropical storm title and the Koguma name.

In the North of Thailand, the following provinces are warned of these strong approaching storms that will likely drop plenty of rain: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, and Uttaradit.

The same cautions are given to the Northeastern provinces that may experience large storms in the next few days. The following provinces are expecting big rainfall: Amnat Charoen, Bung Kan, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

