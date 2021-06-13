Connect with us

Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast

Neill Fronde

5 mins ago

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Koguma at it's peak so far this morning. (via NASA)

Tropical storm Koguma is barreling down on the Northern and Northeastern region of Thailand and is expected to dump rain on the area over the next few days. The storm was centred over the Tonkin Bay off the northern coast of Vietnam early this morning around 4 am and is moving west at about a 15 kilometre per hour raThe storm was clocking wind speeds of up to 65 kilometres per hour this morning. It was expected to make landfall today in the Northern region of Vietnam and make its way across the country towards Thailand.

In the north of Thailand, Laos and Vietnam there is a monsoon trough, a long strip of low pressure that tends to create bands of thunderstorms and rains. Coupled with the incoming tropical storm, upper Thailand can expect heavy rain and possibly very heavy rain.

Tropical storm Koguma, the Japanese word for “small bear” and the name of a popular character by Japanese company San-X, formed as a weak tropical cyclone 3 days ago in the South China Sea. First classified as a monsoon depression, then upgraded to a tropical depression Friday as it passed Hainan Island. This morning it officially gained the tropical storm title and the Koguma name.

In the North of Thailand, the following provinces are warned of these strong approaching storms that will likely drop plenty of rain: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, and Uttaradit.

The same cautions are given to the Northeastern provinces that may experience large storms in the next few days. The following provinces are expecting big rainfall: Amnat Charoen, Bung Kan, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending