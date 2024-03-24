Thailand grapples with scorching heat and sporadic thunderstorms

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand is currently experiencing a period of intense heat, with many areas also facing sporadic thunderstorms. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a 24-hour forecast indicating that a low-pressure system, stemming from the prevailing heat, is covering the upper parts of the country. This system is expected to bring very hot weather and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. The general public is advised to take precautions and look after their health due to the extreme heat.

The southern and southeast winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to the lower northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions of Thailand. This influx of moisture could lead to thunderstorms in some areas. People in the upper parts of Thailand are urged to be cautious of the potential dangers posed by these thunderstorms during this period.

In the seas, the east and southeast winds are affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. These conditions are expected to lead to thunderstorms in some areas of the south, with wave heights in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea reaching about 1 metre. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed 1 metre. Fishermen are advised to avoid sailing in these conditions.

Additionally, the upper northern parts, the lower northeastern region, the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region, continue to experience moderate to high levels of dust particles/smog. This is due to weakening winds in these areas and poor air circulation.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts hot weather with patchy clouds in the daytime for the northern region, with minimum temperatures ranging from 17 to 25 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures hitting 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to travel at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the lower northeastern region, hot weather with patchy clouds during the day is anticipated, along with a 10% chance of thunderstorms in areas including Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be 22 to 25 degrees Celsius with maximums of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and southwest winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Temperature rises

The central region is also set to experience very hot weather, with light rain in some lower parts. Minimum temperatures are expected to be 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, and southern winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, hot weather with patchy clouds during the day is forecast for the upper parts, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures could be 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 33 to 37 degrees Celsius, and southerly winds at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to be less than 1 metre high but could exceed 1 metre in stormy areas.

For the southern region (east coast), hot daytime weather with a 10% chance of thunderstorms is predicted, mainly affecting Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperatures may range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, and southeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are likely to be about 1 metre high, with higher waves in stormy areas.

In the southern region (west coast), hot daytime weather with light rain in some places is expected. Minimum temperatures could be 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, and easterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are anticipated to be about 1 metre high, with higher waves in stormy areas further from the coast, reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, hot weather with patchy clouds during the day is forecast, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures are expected to be 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius.