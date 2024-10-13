Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 36 provinces

Picture courtesy of Nikolas Behrendt, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe weather warning for 36 provinces, predicting continued heavy rainfall. Bangkok and the southern regions are expected to be significantly affected, with the latter facing an 80% chance of torrential rain. Citizens should be on high alert for potential flash floods and forest runoffs.

The TMD forecast for the next 24 hours highlights the impact of easterly and southeasterly winds, bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the lower central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern regions. This weather pattern is expected to result in heavy rain in these areas.

Advertisements

Additionally, a weak high-pressure system continues to cover the upper northeastern regions, causing cooler morning temperatures. Residents in the upper parts of Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

Residents in the affected areas should be vigilant for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to sudden flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are relatively mild, with heights around 1 metre, but may exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in stormy weather conditions.

Northern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C during the night to 32 to 34°C during the day. Southeasterly winds are expected at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain

Advertisements

Northeastern Region: The northern parts will experience cool mornings with thunderstorms predicted in 20% of the region, particularly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, and Sisaket provinces. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C to 33 to 34°C. Easterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Central Region: Thunderstorms are anticipated in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, including Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. Temperatures are expected to be between 23 and 26°C at night and 33 and 35°C during the day. Southeasterly winds will move at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms are likely in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in places such as Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong provinces. Night temperatures will fall between 24 and 26°C, rising to 33 and 35°C during the day. Easterly winds are predicted at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves less than 1 metre high, but exceeding 2 metres in stormy conditions.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms will cover 80% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night to 31 to 34°C during the day. Variable winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves less than 1 metre high, but exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the region, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 32 to 34°C. Southwesterly winds will move at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy conditions, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms are predicted in 70% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rain. Night temperatures will fall between 26 and 27°C, rising to 33 and 34°C during the day. Easterly winds are expected at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.