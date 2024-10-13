Krabi Airport gears up for 60% surge in tourist season flights

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri has directed Krabi International Airport and associated agencies to prepare for a substantial rise in flights and passenger traffic during the high tourist season, particularly along the Andaman coast.

According to the Department of Airports (DOA), the 2024/2025 winter flight schedule includes over 160 domestic flights, more than 60 international flights, and 90 charter flights each week at Krabi International Airport. Passenger numbers are forecasted to increase by more than 60% from October through March.

In response, the airport is implementing several key improvements. These include increasing the number of check-in counters from 14 to 16 to alleviate congestion, ensuring adequate staffing at essential service points, and conducting comprehensive checks of airport facilities to ensure they are in optimal condition.

The airport is also encouraging the use of modern technology. Passengers are being urged to use mobile check-in services, electronic identification via the Thai ID app, and self-service boarding pass scanners (CUPPS). Public transportation services within the airport are being enhanced to provide seamless connectivity for travellers.

Krabi, celebrated for its world-renowned natural attractions, is positioning the airport as a central travel hub in the Andaman region. By adhering to international service standards, focusing on passenger safety, and aligning with national infrastructure development policies, the airport is poised to accommodate the growing number of tourists and contribute to the local economy and tourism industry, remarked Manaporn.

“Krabi International Airport is fully prepared to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic and flights. We are committed to maintaining high standards of service and safety, ensuring a pleasant travel experience for all passengers.”

DOA Director-General Danai Ruangsorn added that six domestic airlines are currently operating regular routes to Krabi, including Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Thai Vietjet, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, and Thai Airways. International airlines with regular flights include Flydubai, Scoot Tigerair, and Malindo Air.

Charter flights are operated by TUI fly, LOT Polish Airlines, and new entrant NEOS from Italy, offering direct flights on the Prague-Krabi-Prague route, reported The Pattaya News.

“We are witnessing a strong upward trend in both flights and passenger numbers. October alone will see more than a 60% increase in flights, followed by a 30% rise in November, and a further 20% boost in December,” stated Danai, highlighting the airport’s readiness for the influx.