Thailand braces for another week of heavy rain and strong winds

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across Thailand, with strong winds expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand from today to next Thursday.

Many regions, including northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and western southern Thailand, are expected to experience significant rainfall due to a monsoon trough and a strong southwest monsoon.

Today, July 19, northeastern provinces including Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani will be affected. Central provinces such as Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, eastern provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat, and southern provinces including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

From tomorrow to Monday (July 20-21), northern provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, as well as northeastern provinces like Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, will be affected.

Central provinces, including Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, and Nakhon Pathom, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, eastern provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat, and southern provinces including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang, are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Between Tuesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 24, northern provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak, along with northeastern provinces like Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani, will experience heavy rainfall.

Central provinces such as Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Ayutthaya, eastern provinces including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, and southern provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, and Phang Nga will also be affected, reported KhaoSod.

Strong winds and waves of 2-3 metres are expected in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, with higher waves in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms. Small boats should refrain from leaving the shore during this period.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Vipa is expected to move from the eastern Philippines into the upper South China Sea from today to Monday.

Residents are urged to stay informed of updates from the TMD and be prepared for potential emergencies. For more information, visit the Meteorological Department’s website or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.