Aussie man found dead in Pattaya condo double tragedy named

A bizarre double tragedy has rocked Pattaya after two foreign men were found dead just hours and floors apart in the same condominium. One of the victims, an Australian national, has been named, while the identity of the Swedish man remains undisclosed pending embassy notification.

The grim discoveries were made two hours apart on Thursday, July 17, at the Grand Shivalay apartment, located behind the Tukcom shopping centre in South Pattaya.

The first body was found at around 2pm in a fifth-floor unit. Police and rescue workers discovered the 38 year old Swedish man lying naked beside an overflowing bathtub. A 1-inch gash was visible on his forehead and right eyebrow, with blood in the bathwater.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a short-haired woman leaving his room shortly before the discovery. There were no signs of forced entry or struggle.

At 4pm, officers were called back to the same building—this time to the seventh floor. Inside, they found 54 year old Michael Shane Caola, from Perth, Australia, face-down in a pool of blood. A broken glass was lying near his elbow, and several pill bottles were scattered across the room.

Apartment manager 27 year old Thanchanok Prajit said she was contacted by Caola’s relatives after they failed to reach him for two days. When she unlocked the room, she was met with a strong odour and immediately alerted the police, reported Daily Mail UK.

“He was a regular guest and often exercised to stay healthy,” Prajit said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Khamjulla, who is leading the investigation, confirmed there is currently no evidence connecting the two deaths.

“Caola’s case does not involve any woman, unlike the Swedish man’s,” he said. Both bodies have been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The eerie timing and location of the two deaths have sparked speculation, but police say all possibilities remain open as the investigation continues.

The double tragedy adds to a string of troubling incidents in Pattaya. Earlier this week, a wheelchair-bound British tourist claimed he was robbed by three sex workers after inviting them to his hotel room. Police are still investigating that case.