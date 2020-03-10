Hotting up in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Weather
Hotting up in northern Thailand
Hot, damn hot! The Thailand Meteorological Department says that a “thermal low” currently covers upper Thailand, while westerly winds prevail over the region, making the weather hot to very hot in some parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions. Unpredictable weather and hotter days are normal for this time of the year leading up to Songkran.
“The weak westerly winds prevailing across the South and the Gulf will bring isolated rains in the South. From March 12-16, another high pressure from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North.”
The TMD is forecasting thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds and hail for upper Thailand.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours…
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 35-40 degrees C.
Northern region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 17-27 degrees and highs of 36-41 degrees C.
Northeastern region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees and highs of 39-41 degrees C.
Central region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 39-41 degrees C.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-40 degree C; waves under a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-38 degrees C; waves under a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated rains in some areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 34-37 degree Celsius; waves under a metre high.
Northern Thailand
Drunken woman, legally dead, uses calling card to make 50 emergency calls in a day
Police in northern Thailand’s Loei province were notified that someone using a calling card had been calling 191 all day. The police went to inspect a location whre they found a drunk woman, identified as 51 year old “Mrs. Waruni.” She had no home address and was using her calling card to call 191, the emergency hotline of the Royal Thai Police. She was furious that officers had not come to help her as she asked.
After police calmed her down she began telling her story. She revealed that she has been declared dead 15 years ago, claiming she lived at a small house inside a village and had a child who graduated from University.
In 2005 Thai news published a story reporting that she had been stabbed 11 times and died in Chon Buri province, and her name was subsequently removed from the Civil Registry. She says she was shocked by to learn that she was supposedly dead.
Waruni has no ID card and no rights under the law. Without a fixed address she has been unable to get a new ID card, and after a while “just decided to let the issue pass.”
A neighbour revealed to Thai media that Waruni’s story is true: She’s considered dead,with no name in the Civil Registry. Relatives have tried reporting the issue, but they weren’t able to get her a new ID.After a while they too decided to let the issue go.
Although Waruni drinks every day, she says she still has a perfect memory. Though she is drunk most of the time the time, she is fairly certain that it wasn’t she who was stabbed 11 times all those years ago.
Local media report that the village chief has accepted the issue and will also be working with district officials to fix her ID issue.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Weather
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
Some warmer, pre-summer weather is heading to the north of Thailand for the rest of this week. (Forecasts for Khon Kaen and Bangkok below). The warnings are mostly precautionary as the general forecast still remains reasonably stable. On the plus side, a bit of extra wind may blow away some of the offending smoke and haze that has beset the northern areas of the country over the past month.
A high pressure system from China will start to effect the weather over upper Thailand. Early summer-style thunderstorms are forecast from March 3-5, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.
“Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for upper Thailand. People should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.”
Here are the affected areas as listed by the Thai Meteorological Department…
March 3-4
Northeast: Loei, Nongbua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Chachoengsao.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
March 5
Northeast: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
North: Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri.
Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…

Crime
Justice Ministry to go after drug gangs’ assets
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says drug syndicate networks along Thai borders, especially in the North, produce drugs worth about 1.9 billion baht annually. Now his ministry has set up a centre to seize their assets as part of an effort to stamp them out. Somsak says the amount of assets and money seized annually is too low: only about 400-500 million baht a year, compared to the huge amount raked in from drugs sales.
Somsak says the new centre will augment efforts to track down and seize more assets, from both small and major drug traffickers, who have shifted to online platforms to sell drugs. But, he says, authorities are well equipped to track them and seize their money.
On Thursday, a combined force of military rangers and police arrested a Lao smuggler and seized a total of 1,915 meth pills in Nakhon Phanom province in the northeast. Police say the 46 year old woman smuggled the drugs on a boat across the Mekong river, delivering them to the Thai side for drug gangs to distribute.
Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Rai province seized 2,252,000 meth pills and 14 kilos of crystal meth after a gunfight with drug runners earlier this month.
Source: Chiang Rai Times
