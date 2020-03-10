Hotting up in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Hot, damn hot! The Thailand Meteorological Department says that a “thermal low” currently covers upper Thailand, while westerly winds prevail over the region, making the weather hot to very hot in some parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions. Unpredictable weather and hotter days are normal for this time of the year leading up to Songkran.

“The weak westerly winds prevailing across the South and the Gulf will bring isolated rains in the South. From March 12-16, another high pressure from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North.”

The TMD is forecasting thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds and hail for upper Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours…

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 35-40 degrees C.

Northern region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 17-27 degrees and highs of 36-41 degrees C.

Northeastern region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees and highs of 39-41 degrees C.

Central region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 39-41 degrees C.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-40 degree C; waves under a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-38 degrees C; waves under a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated rains in some areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 34-37 degree Celsius; waves under a metre high.