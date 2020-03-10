Thailand CP Group’s take over bid for Tesco Asia | The Thaiger

Business
Thailand CP Group’s take over bid for Tesco Asia
The 332.6 billion baht deal between the UK’s Tesco-branded Asian interests and Thai conglomerate CP Group, is coming under scrutiny as there are fears it could lead to a mega-retail monopoly. In the deal, the Chareon Pokphand Group will acquire all of Tesco Asia. CPAll and CPF informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand of their surprise investment in Tesco Asia yesterday.
Before the deal can be approved by the Trade Competition Commission, the chairperson of the anti-trust commission, Sakon Varanyuwatana, says that the impact of such a buy-out must be assessed.
“We are waiting for the parties involved to submit details of the deal , under which Chareon Pokphand Group will acquire all of Tesco Asia.”
“The commission had closely monitored reports on its progress but refrained from making comment as it could affect ongoing negotiations and the stock prices of both parties.”
The commission says they expect both Tesco and CP to provide full disclosure about the financial arrangements before they can expect to seek approval from the commission. CP All already operates 8,127 7-eleven stores across Thailand.
“It might amount to a market monopoly and power over other retail store chains if it also acquires the Tesco Lotus brand.”
Tesco announced yesterday the sale of its business in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Group in a deal valued around US$10.6 billion (332.6 billion baht).
A few details about the proposed deal indicate the Charoen Pokphand Group and Charoen Pokphand Holdings would acquire 40% of Tesco Asia’s business in the Thailand and Malaysia, its subsidiary CP All Public Company 40%, with Charoen Pokphan Foods Public Company holding the balance of 20% via its wholly-owned subsidiary CP Merchandising Company, according to The Nation.
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thai Airways International and its affiliates incurred a net loss of 12.017 billion baht last year, that’s 448 million baht more than the year before. The airline has been accumulating losses year on year for over a decade.
Speaking about the losses at the announcement yesterday, the vice president of finance and accounting Nattaphong Smit-Ampaisal says that the airline was affected by several negative factors, including a slowdown in global economic expansion, the US-China trade war, natural disasters, the strength of the baht, and price wars with other airlines.
Thai Airways’ (and its affiliates) revenue was 184.046 billion baht in 2019, That’s 15.454 billion baht lower than the previous year, or 7.7%.
“The revenue from passenger and cargo transport decreased by 8.6%, or 15.767 billion baht, while the total expenditure stood at 196.470 billion baht, or 5.8%, lower than last year.”
Nattaphong attributed the drop in expenditure to fuel costs dropping by 9%.
The national airline, and its affiliates, have a total of 103 planes in operation, with an aircraft “utilisation rate” of 11.9 hours per day, slightly lower than the previous year’s 12 hours per day. Cabin occupancy factor in 2019 was 79.19%, higher than the previous year’s 77.6%, with a total of 24.51 million passengers, an increase of 0.8%.
“Furthermore, the company and its affiliates had to set aside 2.689 billion baht as a reserve fund for employees who wished to retire early.”
This refers to the State Enterprise Labour Committee’s announcement that requires state enterprises to pay early retirement packages equal to 400 days of wages to employees who had been working more than 20 years, from the previous requirement of 300 days. The regulation came into effect at the start of July, 2019.
Assets for the airline, and its affiliates, as of the end of last year, was 256.665 billion baht, 4.5% lower than the year before. Total accumulated debt in 2019 stood at 244.899 billion baht.
The airline announced a reduction in salaries and other perks of between 15 – 25% for executives from the president down, to trim costs following the impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made last week.
Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham says the cut started on March 1 and will last for six months.
“The national flag carrier has felt the pinch of the outbreak, which has resulted in a decline in passenger numbers. It has also reduced its flights on many routes, including those to China and Japan. This situation has prompted the carrier to cut costs.”
Chevrolet Thailand says ‘no’ to compensation demands for cars sold before discounts were announced
Yesterday, a group of Chevrolet car buyers submitted a letter to Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) at the company national HQ at Rasa Tower, in Bangkok’s northern suburbs. They were demanding the company should compensate them for having bought their cars at full price, just before Chevrolet announced it was pulling out of manufacturing cars in Thailand. Specifically they were complaining about paying the full price after Chevrolet announced a promotion to sell their backlog of vehicles at nearly 50% off, the day after the announcement.
Last week General Motors in the US announced it would end production and sales of its Chevrolet line in Thailand by the end of 2020. They announced the same for their range of cars in Australia and New Zealand as well.
Chevrolet cut prices in half to clear stocks of more than 4,000 vehicles in Thailand. The cost of a Captiva LS dropped from 999,000 to 499,000 baht and the LT models from 1.099 million to 599,000 baht. Smaller discounts also applied to their models of Colorados and Trailblazers. The price cut has upset those who bought their Chevrolets at full price in the weeks before. They submitted their demands to the Foundation for Consumers demanding compensation. The letter they submitted yesterday urging the company to take one of the following actions…
- Pay the price difference to those who bought vehicles at full price, or
- Allow the customers to cancel their contracts and return the vehicles for a full refund.
But Chevrolet Thailand has made it clear that the company will not be compensating customers who bought the all new Captiva, its latest SUV, at full price as some of them demanded.
“Chevrolet Thailand has no policy on compensation in this case since the price-cut promotion took effect from February 18 and was in accordance with the law.”
Chevrolet Thailand also announced at the time that the firm’s after-sales service will continue at Chevrolet service centres nationwide once the brand withdraws from the Thai market at the end of this year.
Consumer groups warn of risks in buying a new Chevrolet
General Motors’ decision to pull production of its Chevrolet line out of Thailand has prompted consumer advocacy groups to remind prospective buyers of risks. The Foundation for Consumers and the Office of the Independent Committee for Consumer Protection said yesterday that buyers “should be wary of uncertainty as General Motors will pull its operation out of the country” by the end of this year.
“Consumers risk being stranded with no after-sales services such as maintenance, spare parts supply and the quality guarantee of the product. They could face problems since the operator has announced the decision to end the production, distribution and all businesses in the country.”
The warning followed GM Thailand’s campaign that gives discounts of nearly 50% as the carmaker tries to clear 5,000 vehicles in its stock before the closure.
The two consumer groups called on GM Thailand to continue after-sales service for at least four years to show its responsibility for the products sold to consumers. GM has said the three year or 100,000-kilometre warranty will still apply on all models. GM Thailand posted a message on Facebook indicating its service centres will continue operating, but did not specify which dealers will continue offering service.
In addition to consumers, owners and used-car dealers who have the brand in stock are worried about their future. One Chevrolet pickup truck owner said he’s begun worrying about the availability of spare parts and maintenance. “I think I will have to pay more for them,” he said, though he added he would not sell his vehicle due to its quality.
A mechanic in the central Chai Nat province says Chevy owners should not overreact, as independent factories will produce spare partsafter GM’s departure.
“It’s the nature of the spare parts industry. Where there’s demand, factories will produce parts to supply the market.”
Used-car dealers are also fretting about their stock, fearing banks will unlikely lend to buyers when the manufacturer ceases operations.
Boonthanom Phisoot, the president of the used-car dealers’ association in Chiang Mai, urged the government to help Chevrolet owners to boost confidence for buyers, saying secondhand car dealers could fall into debt if they have stocked Chevrolets. One dealer said he planned to sell Chevrolets at cost or offer credit to buyers.
