Heavy rain forecasted for Bangkok and 33 provinces post-Songkran

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasted heavy rain across 33 provinces, including Bangkok, as the Songkran festival comes to an end.

The weather is expected to include thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning today, April 15. The upper regions of Thailand will experience rising temperatures, with hot weather prevailing in central areas, Bangkok, and surrounding vicinities, as well as the northern region.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of inclement weather, such as thunderstorms and strong winds, and to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Extra care is recommended for outdoor activities during the Songkran festival.

The TMD also highlights that heavy rain is expected in 43 provinces tomorrow, posing risks for agricultural damage. Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect crops and livestock.

This weather pattern is attributed to the weakening high-pressure system or moderate cold air mass from China, affecting northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeastern and easterly winds cover the upper regions of Thailand.

In the south, increased rainfall is due to stronger southeasterly winds over the Andaman Sea, southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves are approximately 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres in stormy areas, prompting a warning for sailors to avoid stormy zones.

Weather forecast

Air quality remains good to moderate in the upper regions due to increased rainfall, reducing dust and haze accumulation. The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow anticipates various conditions across different regions:

In the north, 40% of the area, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, and Tak, will experience thunderstorms and strong winds, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 36°C.

The northeastern region expects thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, with temperatures between 19°C and 35°C.

Central Thailand will experience hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, particularly in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, with temperatures from 25°C to 35°C.

In the east, 30% of the area, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong, will see thunderstorms and strong winds, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 34°C. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising over 2 metres during storms.

Southern Thailand (east coast) will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat, with temperatures from 23°C to 35°C.

The west coast of the south expects thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi, with temperatures between 24°C and 35°C, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will be generally hot with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, experiencing strong winds, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 36°C.