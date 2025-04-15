PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai’s vibrant cultural fest

PM Paetongtarn invites tourists to Chiang Mai's vibrant cultural fest
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has encouraged both Thais and tourists to partake in the Pee Mai Mueang San Kamphaeng event, highlighting the enchanting Lhong Him Khao community in Chiang Mai.

Lhong Him Khao, located in the San Kamphaeng district, is a vibrant community celebrated for its traditional Lanna arts, crafts, and cultural expressions. Residents have transformed their homes into cafes, homestays, and craft shops. Weekly and annual markets like Kad Chamcha and Kad Ton Yon attract numerous visitors.

The community’s initiatives, such as Heart Space, a co-working area for young creatives, serve as a model for promoting tourism through soft power.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub stated that the prime minister participated in important Lanna New Year rituals, which included pouring sacred water in a traditional ceremony and showing respect to elders.

PM Paetongtarn interacted with locals and joined the festivities with her father Thaksin, her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Dressed in traditional northern attire, she offered a garland to the Luang Pho Somprattana Buddha image at Wat Rong Wua Daeng and participated in a water pouring ceremony with the elders.

Paetongtarn and her father also planted a Tung Lanna flag to signify her birth year for good fortune.

During the visit, the 38 year old Thai premier reflected on her connection to San Kamphaeng, her father’s hometown, and expressed how the return stirred feelings of warmth and nostalgia.

“My father grew up here and I used to hear stories about him living in one of the houses, selling coffee and shaved ice.”

She extended wishes for a joyful and safe Songkran to all Thais, encouraging them to enjoy meaningful time with loved ones and rejuvenate before resuming work.

PM Paetongtarn appreciated local products, including handwoven textiles, indigo-dyed clothing, silverware, and ceramics. Local youths performed for the PM while her father engaged in some shopping, reported Bangkok Post.

“The atmosphere was warm and friendly, and Paetongtarn was pleased to meet visitors and take photographs with them,” stated Jirayu.

