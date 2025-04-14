Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
51 1 minute read
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The discovery of four more bodies, comprising both male and female people, was made under the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building.

Identification of some remains is ongoing, with scattered human body parts found in zone C. The death toll has now reached 41, with 53 people still missing.

By 10am today, April 14, the site of the newly constructed State Audit Office building in Bangkok, which collapsed due to an earthquake, was the focus of intense search operations. Rescue teams from multiple agencies, including the USAR, have been working continuously for 18 days to clear debris in zones B and C, using heavy machinery alongside foot patrols.

Throughout yesterday, April 13, and into the morning of today, no further signs of life were detected. However, parts of human remains, such as legs, bones, hair, and tissue, were discovered scattered across zones A, B, and C.

Related Articles

Rescue workers managed to retrieve four bodies from zone C, starting with an unidentified body at 6.40pm yesterday, followed by a female body at 8.40pm, a male body at 9.05pm, and another unidentified body at 11.05pm.

In a related development, an engineer has approached the police after learning that their signature was forged in construction-related documents for the collapsed State Audit Office building.

Today, more body parts were found in zone C. All recovered bodies and remains have been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for official identification.

According to the Command Centre in the Chatuchak district, as of 10am today, there were 103 people involved in the incident. Of these, 41 have been confirmed dead, nine are injured, and 53 remain missing. The search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

In similar news, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over a solemn Buddhist chanting ceremony to honour the victims of the tragic building collapse in Chatuchak district, which was caused by the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28.

Latest Thailand News
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand Bangkok News

Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

5 minutes ago
Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs Crime News

Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs

26 minutes ago
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival Songkran News

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

44 minutes ago
Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery Crime News

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

2 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner Phuket News

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang Songkran News

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

3 hours ago
Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao Songkran News

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

3 hours ago
Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt Crime News

Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt

3 hours ago
Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun

4 hours ago
Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani Crime News

Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations Songkran News

Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations

4 hours ago
Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day Thailand News

Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day

4 hours ago
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration Songkran News

Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

5 hours ago
TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

5 hours ago
Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days Songkran News

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

1 day ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities Northern Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

1 day ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video) Songkran News

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

1 day ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district Phuket News

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

1 day ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht Bangkok News

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

1 day ago
Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident Crime News

Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

1 day ago
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival Songkran News

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

1 day ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting Crime News

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

1 day ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife Bangkok News

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

1 day ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader Crime News

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
51 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

2 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

3 hours ago
Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

3 hours ago