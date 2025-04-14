Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

The discovery of four more bodies, comprising both male and female people, was made under the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building.

Identification of some remains is ongoing, with scattered human body parts found in zone C. The death toll has now reached 41, with 53 people still missing.

By 10am today, April 14, the site of the newly constructed State Audit Office building in Bangkok, which collapsed due to an earthquake, was the focus of intense search operations. Rescue teams from multiple agencies, including the USAR, have been working continuously for 18 days to clear debris in zones B and C, using heavy machinery alongside foot patrols.

Throughout yesterday, April 13, and into the morning of today, no further signs of life were detected. However, parts of human remains, such as legs, bones, hair, and tissue, were discovered scattered across zones A, B, and C.

Rescue workers managed to retrieve four bodies from zone C, starting with an unidentified body at 6.40pm yesterday, followed by a female body at 8.40pm, a male body at 9.05pm, and another unidentified body at 11.05pm.

In a related development, an engineer has approached the police after learning that their signature was forged in construction-related documents for the collapsed State Audit Office building.

Today, more body parts were found in zone C. All recovered bodies and remains have been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for official identification.

According to the Command Centre in the Chatuchak district, as of 10am today, there were 103 people involved in the incident. Of these, 41 have been confirmed dead, nine are injured, and 53 remain missing. The search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

In similar news, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over a solemn Buddhist chanting ceremony to honour the victims of the tragic building collapse in Chatuchak district, which was caused by the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28.