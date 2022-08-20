Weather
Heavy rain expected for next few days in 40 Thai provinces
If you live in Thailand and you’re not already packing an umbrella with you every time you leave the house, now might be a good time to start. The country’s meteorological department said today that it expects heavy to very heavy rain to pour down on 40 of Thailand’s provinces until Monday (August 22).
The rains will likely hit these provinces tomorrow (August 21):
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Prathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang.
On Monday (August 22), the rains will likely hit these provinces:
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.
Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Prathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Phangnga.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be 2 metres high, and over 2 metres high during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the waves are 1-2 meters high, and in thundershowers about 2 meters high. As always, the meteorological department warns ships to be careful, and stay docked during thundershowers.
If you’re worried about being bored and stuck inside during the storms, don’t worry, The Thaiger has a list of fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department
