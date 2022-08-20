Connect with us

Weather

Heavy rain expected for next few days in 40 Thai provinces

Published

 on 

If you live in Thailand and you’re not already packing an umbrella with you every time you leave the house, now might be a good time to start. The country’s meteorological department said today that it expects heavy to very heavy rain to pour down on 40 of Thailand’s provinces until Monday (August 22).

The rains will likely hit these provinces tomorrow (August 21): 

 North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.

     Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

     Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Prathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

     East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

     South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang.

On Monday (August 22), the rains will likely hit these provinces:

   North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.

     Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram.

     Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Prathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

     East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

     South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Phangnga.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be 2 metres high, and over 2 metres high during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the waves are 1-2 meters high, and in thundershowers about 2 meters high. As always, the meteorological department warns ships to be careful, and stay docked during thundershowers.

If you’re worried about being bored and stuck inside during the storms, don’t worry, The Thaiger has a list of fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand HERE.

SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-08-20 18:53
local kids will love it. All the fish farms are overflowing and they catch fish in the main Soi.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket58 mins ago

Food fair coming up in Phuket
Weather2 hours ago

Heavy rain expected for next few days in 40 Thai provinces
Crime2 hours ago

Baldwin deflects blame, expects no charges over gun accident
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya Police Station deemed “satisfactory” in annual evaluation
Thailand3 hours ago

Viewers comments featuring special guest | Thaiger Bites
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

CCSA to dissolve with end of Emergency Decree October 1
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World4 hours ago

ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life
South5 hours ago

Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Cambodia6 hours ago

Unpaid Cambodia casino workers swim home to Vietnam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day
Guides7 hours ago

10 things that can make expats life way easier in Thailand (2022)
Pattaya8 hours ago

Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
Tourism8 hours ago

261 billion baht profits in 2022 for AirAsia X
Thailand8 hours ago

Why plant-based foods are the superior diet ft. Root the Future | Thaiger Podcast Ep.3
Thailand9 hours ago

Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending