Food fair coming up in Phuket

The town of Kathu in Phuket is hosting a healthy food fair later this month. The seventh annual food fair and healthy market will take place from August 25-27.

The fair will include a cooking competition, a music competition from students, family running, and live music. There will also be free massages, free cat and dog sterilizations, free haircuts, and other fun activities.

The healthy food festival is just one of several of the island province’s fun events. Starting tomorrow, Phuket’s Kata Beach will host the ‘Phuket Beach Festival‘. The festival is meant to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst Thailand’s ongoing monsoon season. It will last from August 23-28.

After Phuket’s tourism economy was plundered by Covid-19, the island’s food and fun festivals are a way to bring income back to local communities.

