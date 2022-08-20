Connect with us

Crime

Baldwin deflects blame, expects no charges over gun accident

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Alec Baldwin (left) deflects blame but says no one should be charge for the death of Halyna Hutchins (right). (via CNN)

In a rare interview regarding the tragic gun accident on the set of his film “Rust” which left the cinematographer dead, Alec Baldwin deflected blame and said he didn’t believe anyone would be criminally charged over the incident. The accident happened when a prop gun that Baldwin was to fire toward the camera somehow was loaded with live ammunition which injured director Joel Souza and killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed over the incident and prosecutors in the criminal investigation aren’t ruling out charges against anyone but Baldwin has faith that it will be considered a tragic accident and not anything malicious. Nevertheless, he hired an investigator to judge his possible liability in the shooting. Baldwin said in an interview with CNN yesterday he relives the shooting that took place last October on the set of his Western film in New Mexico again and again in his head.

Baldwin was starring in and producing the low-budget Western film, and as such may bear some responsibility, if not as the actor who fired the weapon in the fatal shooting, then as the producer overseeing a string of security failures that lead up to the shooting. Several civil lawsuits, including one from the deceased cinematographer’s family, are pending now, and there is anger and frustration all around.

The actor claimed he did not pull the trigger, but FBI forensics determined the trigger had to have been pulled. Regardless, Baldwin maintains he was handed the gun seconds earlier and informed there was no live ammunition inside, as there should not have been any live rounds on set anyway.

In the interview, Baldwin shifts between saying he doesn’t think anyone should bear the legal blame for the accident, and saying that it was assistant director Dave Halls and armourer and props assistant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s fault.

Gutierrez-Reed’s job was to ensure that there were no live rounds on set and to make sure the prop gun only had blanks inside. She is currently suing the ammunition supplier for the movie, claiming he left live bullets mixed in with the blanks. She criticised the FBI for not doing fingerprinting or DNA tests on the ammunition to see who handled the bullets.

It was Halls that handed the gun to Baldwin, moments before the accident. Baldwin said he wanted to make it clear that those two had failed in their jobs to ensure the safety of the gun he handled.

“Someone put a live bullet in the gun who should have known better. Her [Gutierrez-Reed’s] job was to look at the ammunition and put in the dummy round or the blank round, and there wasn’t [sic] supposed to be any live rounds on the set. Two people didn’t do what they were supposed to do… I want everybody to know that those are the two people that are responsible for what happened.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-08-20 18:28
Person responsible for bringing live rounds on the set is the culprit. Homicide by negligence. End of story.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket35 mins ago

Food fair coming up in Phuket
Weather1 hour ago

Heavy rain expected for next few days in 40 Thai provinces
Crime1 hour ago

Baldwin deflects blame, expects no charges over gun accident
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya Police Station deemed “satisfactory” in annual evaluation
Thailand3 hours ago

Viewers comments featuring special guest | Thaiger Bites
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

CCSA to dissolve with end of Emergency Decree October 1
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World3 hours ago

ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life
South5 hours ago

Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Cambodia5 hours ago

Cambodia casino unpaid workers swim home to Vietnam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day
Guides7 hours ago

10 things that can make expats life way easier in Thailand (2022)
Pattaya7 hours ago

Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
Tourism7 hours ago

261 billion baht profits in 2022 for AirAsia X
Thailand8 hours ago

Why plant-based foods are the superior diet ft. Root the Future | Thaiger Podcast Ep.3
Thailand9 hours ago

Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending