Illegal e-cigarette factory raided in Pathum Thani, 29 arrested

Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
Picture courtesy of ปทุมธานี นิวส์ Pathum Thani News Facebook

In Pathum Thani’s Khu Khot district, police conducted a raid on an illegal e-cigarette manufacturing facility early yesterday morning. The operation led to the seizure of over 21,000 e-cigarette devices and the arrest of 29 people, including foreign nationals.

With a court warrant, officers entered a three-storey commercial building on Phahon Yothin Soi 80 in Lam Luk Ka district, which had been transformed into a substantial e-cigarette production site. Behind the office and workers’ accommodation buildings, they found an extensive factory spanning 3–4 rai.

Among those arrested were one Chinese national, seven Thais, two Vietnamese, and 19 Cambodians. The Chinese individual, Lu Jinke, was reportedly the production supervisor and responsible for training in device assembly.

The police confiscated 21,200 e-cigarettes of various brands, valued at 6.1 million baht (US$187,115). Equipment such as plastic sealing machines, smoke testers, e-liquid filling machines, and other assembly tools were also seized.

The raid originated from an arrest two weeks prior when police detained three suspects, one of whom was a foreigner, at a retail store selling disposable e-cigarettes. These suspects disclosed that the products were sourced from the raided factory, leading to further investigation.

Investigations revealed that the site was previously a marble polishing factory. In early 2025, a Thai-registered company leased the premises for 150,000 baht (US$4,600) per month to secretly produce disposable e-cigarettes.

Picture courtesy of ปทุมธานี นิวส์ Pathum Thani News Facebook

The factory had recently begun shifting to refillable models and had already received orders. Police noted that the facility was in the process of installing a conveyor-belt production line to boost production.

