Waiter in Pattaya threatens taxi driver with gun during standoff

A dramatic incident unfolded when a waiter from a famous establishment in Pattaya brandished a gun and threatened a motorcycle taxi driver. Despite four hours of police negotiations, the situation escalated with the sound of gunfire as the man attempted to flee from his past misdeeds.

Police reported that 39 year old Nirut was seen walking with a firearm at a popular tourist spot in Pattaya, moving from Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 25 to the Excite Pattaya parking lot, where he then held the gun to his head. The tension stemmed from a conflict with a group of youths earlier that morning, around 5am, yesterday. When the dispute couldn’t be resolved, the youths called the police to apprehend Nirut.

Nirut, fearing severe punishment due to an outstanding arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder, panicked. This prompted the police to cordon off the area and evacuate tourists and locals for safety.

By 10.36pm, Pattaya Police Station chief, Navin Thirawit, led the operation to surround the scene, keeping the public at a safe distance and attempting to calm Nirut down. Despite their efforts, after two hours, there was no sign of Nirut surrendering. The police then tried a ruse, suggesting they buy beer to sit and drink with him, hoping to get close enough to subdue him.

However, around 11pm, Nirut, already drinking beer to calm his nerves, suddenly turned the gun on himself, firing a shot at his right temple. The bullet lodged inside, leaving him critically injured.

Over 50 officers, including rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, were prepared to assist. They provided immediate first aid and rushed him to the hospital.

Waiter’s threat

Upon investigating the scene, the police found that the firearm Nirut used was a blank gun modified into a real .32 calibre weapon, which they seized as evidence.

Patipon, a 20 year old man, recounted that earlier that morning, Nirut had driven up to him, honking and rolling down his car window. Assuming Nirut needed directions, Patipon approached, only to be verbally assaulted and threatened with a gun.

Fortunately, bystanders intervened, preventing any harm. Patipon, who had never met Nirut before, reported the incident to the Pattaya police, providing CCTV footage as evidence.

Later that evening, while working at a nearby entertainment venue, Patipon saw Nirut again. His uncle called Nirut over to talk, but before they could start a conversation, Nirut drew his gun.

As the group moved to subdue him, Nirut fled, holding the gun to his head. When the police were called, Nirut’s threats became reality, shocking everyone present, reported khaoSod.

Deputy Inspector Thanannon Atipansee of Pattaya Police spoke with Nirut via Facebook messages, where he admitted to threatening the motorcycle taxi driver. However, Nirut insisted that his stress was primarily due to the arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder in Ratchaburi province from 2014.