Thailand implements law for package checks before CoD payments

Photo courtesy of KEX Thailand Facebook

A new law enabling customers to open packages of products ordered online before making payments has come into effect, according to the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai announced the law in the Royal Gazette on July 5, which came into effect on October 3. The law, known as the Contract Committee Notification on Cash-on-Delivery (CoD) Service, aims to provide adequate time for logistic and delivery companies to adjust to the new regulations.

Advertisements

The CoD law is designed to protect customers and logistics companies involved in CoD transactions, amidst the rising popularity of online shopping. Jiraporn emphasised the law’s importance in ensuring customers are not obligated to pay for defective, damaged, or incorrect items upon delivery.

“It ensures that customers can refuse to make a payment if they receive defective or damaged items upon delivery or items that do not match their orders.”

Customers can return defective or incorrect goods in their entirety, even if only some items in the batch are incorrect. The law mandates that customers return such goods within five days, and the money must be refunded within 15 days.

Upon delivery, the law requires a delivery driver to issue a receipt immediately after payment. This receipt must include the buyer’s information, tracking numbers, order details, and the signatures of the driver and the authorised person who issued the receipt.

Additionally, the driver must record a video clip or take a photo of the customer opening the package upon delivery.

Advertisements

Delivery companies have five days to collect any rejected goods from customers once notified of the rejection. These goods must be collected from the same point of delivery without any collection fee.

The companies must also review rejection complaints and examine the rejected goods. If the complaint is valid, companies must refund the customer within 15 days if a payment was made.

Jiraporn highlighted the so-called “Dee-Delivery” (Good Delivery) measure’s benefits in streamlining delivery service and establishing fair business practices that benefit customers and delivery firms.

“It also protects against scams in which buyers are sent goods worth a tiny fraction of the items they ordered online.”

The implementation of this law marks a significant step in regulating online shopping and ensuring consumer protection in Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news. What is the new law about online shopping in Thailand? The new law allows customers to open packages before paying, protecting them from defective or incorrect items. When did the new CoD law come into effect? The CoD law came into effect on July 5. What should customers do if they receive defective or incorrect items? Customers must return defective or incorrect items within five days and can refuse payment. What are delivery drivers required to do under the new law? Drivers must issue a receipt and record a video or photo of the customer opening the package. How long do delivery companies have to refund customers for rejected goods? Companies must refund customers within 15 days if the complaint is valid.