Bangkok braces for thunderstorms as severe weather hits Thailand

Bangkok and 25 other provinces across Thailand are bracing for thunderstorms, as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issues a severe weather warning for the next 24 hours. Bangkok is expected to see heavy rainfall in 20% of its area, accompanied by strong gusts of wind. The south faces turbulent seas with waves forecasted to exceed 2 metres in storm-affected areas.

The turbulent weather to a low-pressure system caused by intense heat covering upper Thailand. This system is expected to bring hot weather during the day with scattered thunderstorms. Meanwhile, southern and southeastern winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand, contributing to thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the current hot weather conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, southern and southeastern winds prevail, leading to thunderstorms in some parts of the southern region. The Thai Meteorological Department warns sailors in the lower Gulf of Thailand to exercise caution as the sea is expected to be moderately rough with waves of 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in stormy areas.

In terms of air quality, the northern, northeastern, and central regions of Thailand are experiencing moderate to high levels of dust and smoke accumulation due to weak winds and poor air circulation.

The forecast for northern regions indicates hot weather with scattered thunderstorms, affecting approximately 10% of the area, particularly in the provinces of Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 17-24 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 36-39 degrees Celsius.

In the northeastern region, similar conditions with thunderstorms covering 10% of the area are predicted, especially in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin. Here, temperatures could drop to 19-25 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 34-38 degrees Celsius during the day.

Central and eastern provinces, including Saraburi, Lopburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, are also experiencing hot weather with thunderstorms affecting 20% of the regions. Southern winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10-20 km/h. The sea in these areas will have waves of about 1 metre, increasing to over 1 metre during storms.

The eastern coast of the south, including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Yala, and Narathiwat, will see thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 23-26 degrees Celsius at night to 33-36 degrees Celsius during the day. Southeastern winds blowing at 15-30 km/h could cause waves of about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in stormy conditions.

Additionally, from Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, southeastern winds of 15-30 km/h will lead to similar sea conditions, while from Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, eastern winds of 15-35 km/h are expected to produce waves of 1-2 metres, and over 2 metres during storms.

The western coast of the south, including Ranong and Phang Nga, is also set to experience hot weather with scattered thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area. Here, temperatures could range from 23-26 degrees Celsius at night to 34-36 degrees Celsius during the day, with eastern winds blowing at 15-30 km/h.

Bangkok and metropolitan areas are not spared from the severe weather, with 20% of the area likely to experience thunderstorms and strong winds. Minimum temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 27-28 degrees Celsius, with highs of 35-38 degrees Celsius.

