24-hour Thailand weather shift: Heavy downpours to cover 40% of Bangkok

The Meteorological Department has forecasted a 24-hour Thailand weather shift starting today morning, caused by a storm passing over Northern and Northeast Thailand. The low-pressure trough pushing in from Northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin, along with the continual southwest monsoon, have increased rainfall across Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand, with some areas experiencing heavy downpours. Central and Southern Thailand are also expected to see some showers and thunderstorms.

Waves in the Andaman Sea are predicted to reach approximately one metre in height. However, in areas with storms and thunder, wave heights could increase to two metres. Fishermen are advised to navigate with caution and to avoid sailing in affected regions.

The weather forecast for Thailand for the 24 hour period starting at 6am today until 6am tomorrow reveals varied conditions across the regions:

Northern region

40% of the territories are experiencing thunderstorms, with some areas being hit by heavy rain. These provinces include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit and Tak. The lowest temperature will likely be between 24-27°C while the highest will range from 34-37°C.

Northeast region

40% of territories are also expected to see thunderstorms, with some spots having heavy rain. These areas include Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperatures will likely range from 25-27°C as the lowest, and 33-38°C as the highest.

Central region

30% chance of thunderstorms. Provinces most likely affected by storms include Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures are forecast be between 25-27°C at the lowest and 36-38°C at the highest.

Eastern region

Facing thunderstorms across 60% of its territory, with a chance of substantial rain in certain places. Those provinces include Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is expected between 25-28°C, and the highest between 33-37°C. Seas are projected to have wave heights of one metre. In stormy areas, waves may rise to two metres.

South region (East coast)

20% chance of storms, primarily in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Predicted temperatures could go as low as 23-27°C and as high as 34-37°C. Sea waters are estimated to be less than one metre deep, but are predicted to reach up to two metres in storm-ridden areas.

South region (West coast)

10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Trang and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature is predicted at 25-27°C and the highest 33-35°C. Sea waves expected to reach up to two metres in stormy conditions.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas

40% chance of storms with temperatures ranging from 28-29°C at the lowest point, up to 35-37°C at the highest.

