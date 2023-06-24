TikTok user documents drunk monk disrupting bus journey

PHOTO: @nawapornice

Engaging content emerged on TikTok yesterday, posted by user @nawapornice, capturing an intoxicated monk causing disruption on a bus. Based on the user’s remark, the monk’s behaviour, under the influence, was inconveniencing other passengers, including offensive alcohol odour and a persistent argumentative attitude towards the bus staff.

The captured footage spotlighted the monk seated near the exit, disrupting the bus staff with loud arguments due to sitting in an incorrect seat and emanating a strong alcohol scent. Despite the existing circumstances, the monk was unrelenting and refused to change his seat along with expressing dissatisfaction towards the bus staff, even going as far as openly reprimanding them.

As soon as the clip was made public, it garnered a multitude of comments. Some suggested making a stop at a police checkpoint. The poster replied to the comment, saying, “We did stop, but at that time, this monk was silent, asking to go to Bangkok”.

The bus journey proved troublesome due to an intoxicated monk’s behaviour — violating the proper conduct with an offensive odour, sitting in an inappropriate seat, arguing with the bus staff and causing inconvenience to other passengers— revealing how unruliness can disrupt public peace. This instance emphasizes the importance of maintaining decorum in public transportation to ensure a comfortable journey for all passengers.

