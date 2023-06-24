Teenage intern injured in mysterious fall from six-storey building leaves questions unanswered

PHOTO: KhaoSod

In a baffling incident that took place early yesterday, a 19 year old intern was found injured in a car park, having mysteriously fallen from a six-storey building. The young man was diagnostically undressed and bore injuries across his body. Rescuers from the Thamma Ratsamee Maneerat Foundation and a medical team from Chonburi Hospital found the man lying on the bonnet of a damaged Toyota Yaris. His fall appeared to have caused extensive damage to the car’s front glass.

The intern, with the assumed name of ‘A’, was unable to answer any inquiries due to his condition. Initial medical assistance was provided at the scene before he was urgently transported to Chonburi Hospital. In the young man’s room on the sixth floor, an open balcony area showed signs, along with a pile of faecal matter and a plate, which suggests he may have fallen from there.

The dormitory supervisor, Natthacha Suwannaphan, 21 years old, revealed that ‘A’ had recently moved in with two other friends. They all were trainees at a vocational college in Lampang. It’s still unclear what led to ‘A’s fall, as Natthacha claimed she had only heard a loud noise but had no other insight into the incident.

Within the same apartment, police found another intern, referred to as ‘B’, 19 years old, who was asleep and appeared intoxicated. B was also unfamiliar with the circumstances leading up to ‘A’s fall. He was taken to Don Hua Lo Police Station for further questioning regarding the incident.

The owner of the damaged car, Kritsada, aged 26, claimed that he also lived on the sixth floor of the building. He mentioned hearing a loud noise, which prompted him to inspect the cause, only to discover a man lying on his car. Kritsada has already involved his insurer to deal with the damages to his car.

The circumstances behind the intern’s fall remain a mystery. Police will wait for the teenager to recover to take his statement and ascertain the events leading up to the fall. The subsequent investigation will determine the course of action as per the law.

