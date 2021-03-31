Thai Immigration says Covid-19 visa holders can extend again if they are stuck | Thaiger

Visa
Thai Immigration says Covid-19 visa holders can extend again if they are stuck
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is extending the Covid-19 visas for those who are still stuck in the country. The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau announced the news through an urgent public memo yesterday. The previous extension allowed those visa holders to stay until the end of March, but now they can apply for another extension until May 29. The new extension lasts for 60 days, which would allow people to stay until July 27.
Thai Immigration says the application will need to be completed in person at an immigration office, with additional requirements and documents being needed depending on where one is from. The new visa extension’s cost is 1,900 baht. The extension will allow those who are “stuck” or who wish to stay longer in Thailand to get the extension. Authorities say the extensions will also help Thailand’s economy, which was void of tourists since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, Phuket is preparing to reopen in July to vaccinated tourists. The recently approved Sandbox tourism scheme, would allow tourists who are inoculated, to enter Phuket without having to undergo quarantines. But, the approval is contingent upon the Andaman island achieving a herd immunity among its local residents, which deems that 70% must be inoculated before tourists are allowed to enter.
So far, Phuket’s governor says the island plans on vaccinating 50,000 locals in the first 7 days of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, but hasn’t given details on how that goal will be carried out. The island allegedly has prepared 9 vaccination centres to administer the vaccines, but with some only being open less than 8 hours, the goal of vaccinating such a high number of locals in a short amount of time, seems unrealistic.
If putting pen to a paper, the math doesn’t add up as to how 9 centres would vaccinate 50,000 people in 7 days as more than 100 people would have to be vaccinated per hour in an 8 hour day by each centre. Phuket’s governor has not given details on when the vaccines will arrive, except saying “next month” which starts tomorrow.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
Thailand’s deputy police chief says drink-driving checkpoints will return from tomorrow, following a 6-month hiatus to weed out corrupt practices. Last October, national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk put a stop to all police checkpoints, including those checking for drink driving offences, after several complaints of corruption among officers. Following an overhaul, his deputy, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, says the checks will return in some locations, including Bangkok, from tomorrow.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the police checks will include drink-driving checkpoints where drivers may be subject to breathalyser tests. Damrongsak says the use of CCTV cameras, including body cams on officers, will ensure transparency.
“To ensure transparent operations by officers at these checkpoints, police have started installing CCTV cameras at the points as well as body cameras on officers to record their interaction with road users. Checkpoints in some provinces are now ready to operate again, such as in Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nakhon Ratchasima.”
He adds that the checkpoints will have a sign informing drivers that CCTV is in use. If anyone wishes to file a complaint, the signs will also provide the phone number of the local commanding officer. Damrongsak says the checkpoints are being re-instated in time for the upcoming Songkran holiday, when tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the road.
“We want to start opening these checkpoints as early as April 1, as the Songkran festival is approaching, and a high volume of traffic is expected. Having these DUI checkpoints will greatly help reduce road accidents caused by drunk driving.”
He adds that procedures have been put in place to weed out unauthorised checkpoints, with all official stations now included in a specially designed database.
“Besides installing CCTV cameras, we have established the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database to list all checkpoints in the areas to reduce an overlap. Commanding officers can use this database to easily check if there are any unauthorised checkpoints in their areas.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Thailand introduces help for LGBT families
Thailand is introducing help for those families with LGBT children who suffer from bullying. The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights created a manual titled, “This House Has Gender Diversity.”
Phoranee Phuprasert, director of the Office of Vulnerable Group Support, says the manual aims to create a better understanding of LGBT issues, especially among parents struggling to accept their children’s different lifestyles. She says many LGBT children had not been accepted by their family which was one of the main reasons for creating the manual to spread better information and understanding to help make families a safe space for LGBT children.
“We saw that many schools and other organisations had taken part in anti-bullying projects. So, we reached out to find another space that was still problematic and we found out that the family is still the problem, even much bigger [than what is in the school]. Therefore, it is very important to open a conversation among family member with academic knowledge, not only one’s own experience and prejudice, and this could help the parents understand their kids.”
The manual is still in the editing process, but it is expected that there will be an online version by next month on Thai Health Promotion Foundation and TGA websites.
41 year old Matcha Porn-in, the Sangsan Anakot Yawachon organisation officer and board of international family equality day co-host, told the Bangkok Post that her wife and her daughter had contributed to the manual. She said the manual did not only help the parents understand their children much better, but also empowered them in situations of social pressure over having LGBT children.
“We wrote this manual from both perspectives, the lesbian child of heterosexual parents and parents of a bisexual daughter. We understand many parents have to put up with questions from a neighbour, or even among their own relatives. This manual could become a reference for them, so they know they have raised their kids well enough.”
Matcha says she accepts that researchers still need to learn more about families’ different experiences and help others understand the content in the manual since some of it might appear overly academic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Drug trafficking in Thailand spikes following Myanmar coup, volunteers keep close eye on border
Thailand has faced a spike in methamphetamine trafficking across the Mekong River following the military coup in neighbouring Myanmar. Local volunteers along the river are now helping out to identify potential drug smugglers disguised as fishermen.
The volunteers tip off police when they see suspicious activity since they can’t make arrests and confronting a drug trafficker could be dangerous.
One volunteer says he tipped off police about suspected drug traffickers carrying packages from their boats and hidding the drugs in the grass along the riverbank. He says the suspects were later arrested with 5 million methamphetamine pills known as “yaba,” meaning “crazy drug.”
The Golden Triangle, where Laos, Thailand and Myanmar meet, has been notorious for drug smuggling for decades. For many insurgent and militant groups in Myanmar border towns near Thailand and Laos, synthetic drug production is a main source of revenue.
Crime syndicates in Myanmar are likely using the military takeover to their advantage to strengthen their positions and increase synthetic drug production, according to Jeremy Douglas from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. He says “the pieces are in place to scale up” the drug trade.
Even though border patrol has tightened along the Thai-Myanmar border, drug traffickers are using a route through Laos, crossing the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs to Thailand. With the uptick in supply, the price of methamphetamine has dropped to a low of 50 baht (around $1.60 USD).
SOURCE: AFP
