Phuket’s tourism sandbox plan gets initial approval by CESA | Thaiger

Tourism
Phuket’s tourism sandbox plan gets initial approval by CESA
Phuket, along with other areas who wish to nix quarantines measures, will need to vaccinate at least 70% of its local residents before the new plan will work. As of now, the Andaman island is requiring 925,000 vaccine doses in order to follow through with achieving herd immunity amongst its locals. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the plan would help boost the local economy.
“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population. the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Today, the government is expected to approve a quarantine-free re-opening for the southern island of Phuket from July. However, the re-opening does require the island to have achieved herd immunity status by vaccinating 70% of its population before then. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the Centre for Economic Situation Administration will consider the plan at its meeting later today, which will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population.
The Bangkok Post reports that under the latest “sandbox” proposal, at least 466,587 of Phuket’s inhabitants will need to be given 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The island plans to take delivery of 933,174 doses, with the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.
Phuket’s public health chief, Kusak Kukiatkul, says priority recipients of the first dose will include local health officials who have close contact with Covid patients, service industry workers, and people with underlying health conditions. He is calling on Phuket residents to register at the provincial public health office and says there are no grounds for concern about being vaccinated.
“Don’t worry because the outcome of the first round of vaccinations was very satisfactory, with little side effects reported. It is similar to general vaccinations.”
Meanwhile, foreign tourists who wish to holiday in Phuket will need to show proof of vaccination and will still have to take a Covid-19 test at the airport, as well as downloading and activating the ThailandPlus tracing app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Those in Thailand’s tourism and airline industries are pushing for an accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket and Koh Samui as well as for those in those in the tourism sector. With Phuket set to reopen under the “sandbox” model in July, tourism and airline representatives also ask for a clear timeline for reopening the country to foreign travellers.
In a letter to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, 8 organisations in the tourism and airline industries voiced their support for the new “sandbox” travel model planned for Phuket, and possibly Koh Samui. The scheme will allow foreign visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific tourist destinations in Thailand that have reached herd immunity.
The organisations are pushing for the vaccinations in Phuket and Koh Samui to be accelerated and propose that at least 70% of the population on the Phuket and Koh Samui to be inoculated between April 15 and June 30.
Globally, many countries are expected to reach herd immunity by the end of August, a trend that the tourism and airline representatives say “bodes well for Thailand’s tourism sector.
According to a survey by travel agencies, many vaccinated tourists expressed their interest in visiting Thailand, as soon as quarantine requirements are lifted. Such survey results suggest that even if Thailand were to reduce mandatory quarantine to seven days, the shortened quarantine period would still be enough to dissuade potential visitors from traveling to Thailand.
Achieving herd immunity will enhance the safety in welcoming travelers from abroad.
By June, around 1 million people in the tourism and service sectors, such as hotel staff and airline crew, should be vaccinated, the organisations propose.
They also ask that the government allow the private sector to be involved in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines to help acquire the supplies and expedite distribution.
The letter was signed by presidents and representatives from the Tourism Council of Thailand, Thai Hotels Association, Pacific Asia Travel Association Thailand, Thai Travel Agents, Airlines Association of Thailand, International Air Transport Association, Board of Airline Representatives and Thai Spa Association.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket
Foreigners seeking 60 day tourist visa extensions crowd Phuket Immigration
Many foreigners seeking to extend what some are calling the “Covid visa” crowded Phuket Immigration this morning. The queue stretched from the second floor, out the door and down the stairs at the front of the building. One man told the Phuket News that many were waiting to file a 60 day tourist visa extension.
The visa extensions are intended for foreign tourists who have been stranded in Thailand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have actually been unable to leave the country since April 2020 while others are sticking around by choice.
With borders restrictions over the past year, immigration offices have been flooded with tourists during deadlines for extensions. Apparently, around the end of the month is when many are scrambling to extend.
Thailand is still under the Emergency Decree, which was imposed last year to combat the spread of Covid-19. It gives the government sweeping powers to enact disease control measures and regulations. It also gives the prime minister executive power to enact further measures.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket’s tourism sandbox plan gets initial approval by CESA
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says
Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay
Thai quarantine confusion – do ASQ hotels know about April 1 changes?
Senior official arrested in north-east Thailand on 2 million baht bribery charges
Oldest living cat in the world said to be 34 year old cat in Thailand
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Bangkok3 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime3 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
- Crime23 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Phuket22 hours ago
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
- Protests3 days ago
Protest leader Parit sentenced to 15 days’ additional detention for contempt of court