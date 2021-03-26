Phuket’s tourism sandbox plan gets initial approval by CESA | Thaiger

sandbox plan Covid-19 Phuket’s tourismis initially approved, as of today, by The Centre for Economic Situation Administration. The scheme, which would allow vaccinated tourists to skip undergoing quarantines starting July 1, still needs to be discussed between the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Centre forSituation Administration, and the Phuket governor before becoming official.

Those tourists who wish to skip out on isolating upon arrival still need to verify that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and present a negative Covid test, according to Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister. If the plan goes smoothly, it is expected that other tourism-heavy areas in Thailand will follow suit, such as Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Krabi, and Surat Thani province.

Phuket, along with other areas who wish to nix quarantines measures, will need to vaccinate at least 70% of its local residents before the new plan will work. As of now, the Andaman island is requiring 925,000 vaccine doses in order to follow through with achieving herd immunity amongst its locals. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the plan would help boost the local economy.

“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”

Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population. the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

