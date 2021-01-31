Visa amnesty extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists | The Thaiger

Visa
Visa amnesty extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
Stranded foreign tourists, either genuinely stuck in Thailand since April 2020, or stuck here by choice, are able stay in Thailand until May 30, according to an order signed by the Immigration Bureau this week. The order empowers local officers to grant a 60 day visa extensions from January 29 up to May 30. The order coincides with the world’s Covid-19 situation getting worse and more countries sealing up their borders.
The order allows for a further 60 day extension for people on a tourist visa beyond January 29th when the previous order expired.
Visit the Thai Immigration website for more information HERE.
Immigration officials have explained the reason for the latest extension is the “ongoing pandemic which has seen many European countries close their borders to non-European Union air traffic.”
The UK has also tightened entry procedures with Covid-19 testing and mandatory quarantine, much the same as Thailand now has in place. The US still allows citizens to return but has barred travellers from the UK and Europe for the time being. Australia has a ban on foreign tourism for now although citizens can re-enter Australia under important circumstances (contact your embassy if you need to repatriate at this time).
Local officers in each province can now issue 60 day extensions on expired tourist visas up to March 30, which will make the order valid up to May 30. Thailand’s Immigration Bureau Chief has announced the further visa extension for stranded travellers and tourists because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, both in Thailand and around the world.
If you need to extend your visa, or your visa deadline is approaching, or lapsed, visit your local immigration office and check you options.
The previous order authorised immigration officers to grant a 60 day extension at any time from September 29 2020 to the January 29 2021.
Last year, as deadlines loomed for the end of visa amnesties for stranded foreign tourists, nearly all who arrived in Thailand before the start of April 2020, the Thai PM and cabinet acceded to last minute reprieves issued, despite warnings from senior Immigration Bureau officials to the contrary.
Before the the last September 29 deadline, the immigration officials and government left it to the very last minute to decide on a further extension to the visa amnesty. A large chunk of foreigners, many long-term expats, left the country as there had been no hint of a further extension to the visa amnesty. At the time the amnesty would allow people who had applied for earlier extensions to stay until October 31, 2020, and others the ability to apply for 60 day extensions. Read about that HERE.
Adding to the confusion back in September last year were requirements for letters from the applicant’s embassy along with medical certificates, causing confusion and stress for many of the tourists and travellers that wanted to stay in Thailand. Some immigration officers stayed open for extra hours to precess the applications as the deadline loomed, others didn’t.
1,900 baht still needs to be paid for the 50 day extension to tourist visas.
Immigration officials say that there are still 100,000 – 150,000 tourists still stranded and living in Thailand. Before September 29 last year, the officials guessed the number was around 250,000. Earlier, when the first amnesty was applied in April 2020, the figure was estimated to be around 500,000.
For the genuinely stranded tourists and travellers the amnesty has provided a relaxing lifestyle with many heading for the popular tourist zones and taken advantage of the empty beaches, cheap hotels and great weather.
If your visa has lapsed you will likely have to pay a fine for overstaying your visa. Visit your nearest immigration office to sort out your individual situation as being caught on an overstayed visa will result in heavy fines, possible deportation, jail or bans from re-entering Thailand in the future.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
109 partygoers who attended a party at cliff-top bar on Koh Pha Ngan, including 89 foreigners and 22 Thais, have received suspended jail terms and fines for breaking Thailand’s emergency decree and Covid-19 restrictions. A judge sentenced each of the attendees to 1 month in jail, suspended if they have a good behaviour record for a year. He also fined them 4,000 baht each.
Police arrested most of the attendees in a raid Tuesday evening at the ThreeSixtyBar. Among the foreigners arrested were 20 French citizens, 10 Americans and 6 British citizens. Others were from Russia and Switzerland. Everyone was given a Covid-19 test by local health officials. So far all results have come back negative.
Koh Pha Ngan has been a popular destination in the past for backpackers, ‘wellness’ seekers, the hippie crowd and was famous for its monthly full moon party. But the Had Rin Beach monthly invasion has been cancelled since March 2020 although a core of international expats and tourists, some stuck in Thailand or waiting out the pandemic, have moved to the island for its relaxed tropical lifestyle. Thailand barred virtually all tourists from entering the country in April 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Koh Pha Ngan is a short boat ride from Koh Samui, located off the coast of Surat Thani province in the Gulf of Thailand.
Police said the raid was easy as the organisers did a lot of publicity (below) on social media for the Celebration 5 Bang party, where the bar promoted the event to celebrate its fifth year in business.
The court conducted the trial of the 109 people over a video conference call.
As for the Thai organiser and the 2 bartenders, they were given fines of 10,000 baht and a 2 year suspended jail sentence. The party’s organiser claimed he had made an “honest mistake”.
“I thought Surat Thani province was in the Covid-19 green zone…. I thought we were allowed to organise an activity.”
Thailand is currently graded in four zones – red, orange, yellow and green – depending on the number of cases in the current outbreak that has now spread around the country in the past 5 weeks, tripling the number of cases before December 20. Thailand has now registered 17,023 infections since January 2020, 802 new cases today and a total of 76 deaths.
SOURCE: AP
Visa
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Police have arrested 89 foreigners on the Gulf island of Koh Pha Ngan, breaking any number of laws related to the emergency decree about crowds, mask wearing and current restrictions. They raided a party at the ThreeSixtyBar. 22 Thais were also detained in the raid on Tuesday night after the well-publicised event attracted plenty of local party-goers.
Koh Pha Ngan is one of a trio of tourist islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand and also includes Koh Samui and Koh Tao.
Attendants and organisers of the party at the ThreeSixtyBar are now facing charges of violating an emergency decree which was put in place last March to combat the local Covid-19 outbreak, and that has been extended multiple times since.
Most of them have been released on bail, but 28 are still being detained as guests of the Koh Phangan provincial police station.
Police learned about the party, along with the rest of the island, when they saw tickets being sold for purchase online and Facebook promotions and videos of the forthcoming event.
Among the foreigners arrested were 20 French citizens, 10 Americans and 6 British citizens. All of the arrested were given Covid-19 swabs by local health officials. All have tested negative at this stage. But even whilst being interrogated and tested at the police station, the partygoers kept the party alive…
Revellers Arrested On Koh Phangan Continue Partying At The Police Station [Video]https://t.co/gRGllyeADypic.twitter.com/if8UMWCQIV
— Stickboy Bangkok (@StickboyBangkok) January 28, 2021
TWITTER: Stickboy Bangkok
Police” were sympathetic of their situation…. “They are stranded tourists who can’t leave Thailand due to Covid. They may think it is OK to gather in large groups and I think they may want to relax and have some fun.”
But even whilst waiting to be ‘processed’ by the local police there didn’t appear to be much in the way of social distancing or wearing of facemarks.
The maximum penalty for violating the emergency decree is two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. The organisers of the Tuesday night party are now facing an additional charge of serving alcohol. Koh Pha Ngan is currently under a ban for serving alcohol inside restaurants, under the emergency laws enacted after the current outbreak in late December.
Koh Pha Ngan has been a popular destination in the past for backpackers, famous for its monthly full moon party. This has been cancelled since March but a core of international expats and tourists, some stuck in Thailand or waiting out the pandemic, have moved to the island for its relaxed tropical lifestyle, wellness retreats and bohemian underground culture.
Thailand closed its borders to international tourism in early April 2020. Except for returning citizens, permanent residents and a handful of visas, foreign travellers have to apply for a Special Tourist Visa which will give them 90 days visas, extendable twice, and a revised tourist visa. All arrivals have to complete a mandatory 14 day quarantine and provide a raft of additional paperwork at this time if they want to re-enter the Kingdom.
Visa
Thailand Retirement and Digital Nomads – Missed visa opportunities | VIDEO
Two visas Thailand should be promoting right now!
If there were two more groups, more perfect suited for the Thai lifestyle, I don’t know what they are.
Thailand’s immigration laws for long-stays have always been a challenge, retirement is just one of those categories.
It would seem like a perfect win win situation to invite people to come and live in your country to see out their leisure years and then be able to access the country’s hospital system, both public and private, in their later years. Of course they need to prove some sort of adequate income level and ensure that they would never be a burden on the Thai health system.
Retirees are great spenders, they have the time to travel and the time to enjoy spending any of the money they’ve accumulated over their life. They rent properties from Thai owners and keep their disposable income circulating around the Thai economy.
But slight changes and tweaks in what’s called the retirement visa, or the Geeza visa, over the past few years have made it increasingly difficult for people over 50, the lower minimum age, to enjoy a long-stay in Thailand.
And once they’re here they still have to do their 90 reports and apply to renew their visa. The requirements for money in the bank and proof of income have also reached levels which will preclude a vast swathe of possible retirees who don’t necessarily want to live a life of luxury in Thailand but otherwise have adequate funds for a comfortable lifestyle.
Unlike some of Thailand’s neighbours, there’s certainly no program to actively entice retirees, make it easy to import a car or furnishings or provide some sort of concierge service to make your settling in Thailand easier.
The other group shunned by the Thai immigration system, and a huge missed opportunity, are the digital nomads.
Now we all have our own visions of what a digital nomad is… usually someone camped in a cafe using the free wifi and staying there for hours trading stocks, writing blogs or conducting meetings with other digital nomads.
In reality most digital nomads are relatively high spenders, stay in Thai hotels or rent an apartment, often for a long period of time. As ‘nomads’ they also tend to travel. Whilst many have businesses registered in other country’s there are mechanisms in place for nomads working in Thailand to pay their proportion of taxes and requirements for them to carry the appropriate insurances so they’re not a burden on the Thai health system.
The new Smart Visa, launched in the past few years, and tweaked to make it more widely available, provides a partial solution for some people calling themselves digital nomads bt only a small portion of the demographic.
Why the Thai government makes it difficult for these two groups, retirees and digital nomads, to enter and live long term in Thailand is difficult to understand.
In the past the Thai Government has argued that the battle against transnational crime has been the biggest reason to make it difficult to live long-term in the country without plenty of paperwork weeding out the new’ do wells and wrong doers.
But now, with Covid-19, and the border closures ravaging Amazing Thailand’s tourism strategy, the need for opening the immigration lines for more retirees and digital nomads simply makes good sense, in the short and long term.
Thailand could become South East Asia’s premier… dare I say it… ‘hub’ for both retirees and digital nomads, not only tolerating them but actual promoting Thailand as THE place to both retire or work remotely.
The number of the world’s retiring age population is growing. And Covid-19 has made the remote worker a legitimate form of working for big companies and small.
Thailand has the infrastructure for both… for the retirees with lots of different accommodation varieties and selection of locations, and for the digital nomads, one of the fastest and most reliable internet speeds in the world.
Thailand could tweak a few of its current visa categories to make things much easier for retirees and Digital nomads, or they could just as easily add new visa categories that would set parameters for both.
We all recognise Amazing Thailand and see the potential to replace the lack of tourists with a new flow of visa applicants… the Retirees and Digital Nomads… who can also be contributors to the Amazing Thailand of the future.
