Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Stranded foreign tourists, either genuinely stuck in Thailand since April 2020, or stuck here by choice, are able to stay in Thailand until May 30.
The order from the immigration department empowers local officers to grant a 60 day visa extensions from January 29 up to May 30.
The order coincides with the world’s Covid-19 situation getting worse and more countries sealing up their borders.
The order allows for a further 60 day extension for people on a tourist visa beyond January 29 when the previous order expired.
Immigration officials have explained the reason for the latest extension is the “ongoing pandemic which has seen many European countries close their borders to non-European Union air traffic.”
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
There are quite a few changes coming into effect today around many of the Thai provinces. Some types of businesses will be re-opening and some restrictions are being lifted. The new measures go into effect TODAY. Here is a list from the National News Bureau of Thailand…
Maximum control (Dark Red):Samut Sakhon
The following locations will remain closed:
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues
- Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres
- Amulet shops- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments
- Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools
- Amusement parks, playgrounds
- Gaming arcades
- Internet cafes
- Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues
- Bus terminals
The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:
- Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)
- Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol
- Malls and department stores can open until 9pm
- Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents
- Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting
High control (Light Red):Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed
- Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)
- Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small
- Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.
- Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed
- Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel
- Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited
- Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience
Medium control (Orange):Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm
- Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants
- No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held
- Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience
High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed
- People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened
- Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.
The rest of the provinces have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures.
These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province.
The CCSA’s Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.
The new measures go into effect TODAY.
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
829 new Covid-19 infections have been announced today at the daily briefing of the CCSA from the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated national total 18,782 since Thailand’s first case was announced in January last year. Sunday’s new infections comprised 822 local cases and 7 imported from overseas arrivals.
Read about Thailand’s first case, and the first case of Covid-19 outside China, HERE.
There have been no new deaths leaving the toll at 77. One additional death was reported yesterday.
The cases reported today include 731 patients from active testing… 722 from Samut Sakhon, 4 in Maha Sarakham, in north eastern Thailand, and 1 each in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Rayong and Samut Songkhram. Burmese migrant workers have accounted for 680 of the new infections in Samut Sakhon with the track and trace active testing.
5 of the 7 imported Covid-19 infections were Thai. 2 came from a flight from Ireland and 1 each from Bahrain, the UAE and the UK. There was also 1 American who flew in from the US and a man from Egypt.
Daily totals of more than 700 people or so started coming in from Tuesday this week as the results came in from mass tests in Samut Sakhon. The CCSA say the high numbers are expected to continue for a few more days before they hope to see the daily case reports start to drop drastically again.
On Friday the CCSA review the colour coding and restrictions for many of the provinces around Thailand. You can read about that HERE.
The CCSA has also eased restrictions on business, including bars, from tomorrow in most provinces, except for those classified as ‘maximum controlled zones’. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning, however, that tough measures may be restored in the future if the situation worsens again.
CCSA spokesperson Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says that restrictions will be eased in line with the Covid-19 situation in each province.
Under the new guidelines, eateries in maximum controlled zones, which includes Bangkok and its 3 neighbouring provinces of Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi, will be allowed to operate until 11pm, but with limitations on the number of customers at each table and no alcohol may be served.Bars and karaoke bars will remain closed.
Thailand
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Without much luck with their ‘cunning ideas’ to draw back a few of the remaining world’s travellers, Thailand’s tourism officials are turning to the film industry to attract some people and investment. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting film projects with an investment over 100 million baht.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped 83% in 2020, diving from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020, the vast majority of those visiting in the first 3 months of the year.
Anant Wongbenjarat, the tourism department’s director-general, says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht. But this impressive number is a sharp decrease compared to 2019 when 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht for the local economy.
Let’s face it, with long stretches of empty beaches and quieter streets, especially in some of the tourist hot spots at the moment, there’s never been a better time for international film crews to shoot their films in the Land of Smiles.
Fast & Furious 9 was shooting in and around the Krabi province during 3 months in 2019. Read about that HERE.
Check out The Thaiger’s pick for the Top 10 foreign films made in Thailand HERE.
Last August, the CCSA granted “special entry” permission for film productions to shoot in Thailand and take advantage of the amazing scenery, generally “under control” Covid situation and the country’s highly skilled film production crews. 53 film production projects were based, and mostly shot, in Thailand between August and December last year, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy.
But, you guessed it, all crews and actors entering Thailand still had to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
