Phuket sets questionable goal of vaccinating 50,000 in 7 days | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket sets questionable goal of vaccinating 50,000 in 7 days
Phuket is hoping to inoculate 50,000 people within 7 days of the vaccine’s delivery to the island. The governor of the island, Narong Woonciew is asking for residents to register for the vaccine to get the ball rolling as soon as possible to help make the island ready for its July reopening.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the Andaman island to receive vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1 under the ‘Phuket Tourism Sandbox’ plan. But only on a condition that 70% of the island’s residents are vaccinated for the virus.
“We all have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity as well as to boost confidence among foreign tourists [wanting to travel to Phuket]. So, I want everyone to register for vaccination as fast as possible, in order to show our intention to the central government. Show them that we all will be vaccinated before July 1 in order to recover Phuket’s economy as soon as possible.”
But explaining how the island will vaccinate so many people in so little time has been met with numbers that don’t add up. Officials say 9 vaccination centres will be set up across the island, but that means each centre would have to vaccinate 100 people an hour, for 8 hours, to achieve the goal within 7 days.
But such centres as Vachira Phuket Hospital say they are only open from 9am to 4pm as per their online registration form. The day the vaccines will arrive has also not been confirmed as Governor Narong, according to The Phuket News, has repeatedly said “next month” in reference to any actual date that the vaccines would arrive.
To muddy up the process more, it is not clear if expats and retirees would be included in the inoculations as the definition of “foreigners” is unclear. When visiting the online form to register,the language is only in Thai and it states the applicants can only be Thai nationals, and only a government ID is currently being accepted on the website.
So far, there is no news when, or it, foreigners will be included in the mass inoculations, but achieving a 70% herd immunity by July may require some foreigners to receive the vaccination.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO along with 23 nations support international treaty for future pandemics
The World Health Organisation, along with 23 nations are supporting the idea of an international treaty to prepare the world for future pandemics. The idea, which was introduced last November by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit, would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics.
Today, that idea has materialised as it received formal backings from leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and the WHO. The leaders wrote a joint statement in major newspapers worldwide, detailing their idea.
“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.”
The leaders say the treaty would aim to “strengthen the world’s resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”
The treaty would also include a statement that “the health of humans, animals and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation globally.”
“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Locally in Thailand, 39 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active infections. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Phuket island in Thailand’s Andaman Sea is working on vaccinating 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening. Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Indonesia
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
The Indonesian government says that from next month, it will allow the use of the GeNose Covid-19 detector for foreign visitors to the island of Bali. This will replace the previous requirement for a negative PCR test or antigen rapid test obtained within 2 days of arrival. From April 1, foreign visitors will be able to take the GeNose Covid-19 test either at their point of entry at the airport or harbour, or in the departure terminal before travel. They will need to obtain a negative result before they can continue their journey.
According to a report in Coconuts, the GeNose Covid-19 detector was developed at Gadjah Mada University in the city of Yogyakarta on the island of Java. The device uses artificial intelligence to detect Covid-19 through human breath. Indonesia’s Health Ministry approved its use late last year.
The introduction of the device represents a significant cost-saving for travellers to Bali. Each GeNose test costs 30,000 Indonesian rupiahs (approximately 65 Thai baht). For comparison, an antigen rapid test costs 250,000 rupiah (approximately 540 baht), while a PCR test costs 900,000 rupiah (approximately 1,940 baht).
Officials say if anyone appears to be showing symptoms of Covid-19, despite a negative test result, they will not be able to continue with their journey but will have to take a PCR test and self-isolate until the results are known. Foreign visitors are also still required to complete a Health Alert Card. However, it’s understood children under the age of 5 will not need to take any test. Indonesia will implement the new requirements effective April1 until further notice.
The governor of Bali recently designated 3 areas of the province to welcome foreign visitors. Ubud, Sanur, and Nusa Dua have all been labelled “green zones”, as part of a Covid-free corridor, with plans to vaccinate all residents.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Phuket
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
Officials on the southern island of Phuket are aiming to vaccinate 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening. Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated. A tall order…
Nation Thailand reports that Phuket governor, Narong Woonclew, has met with the relevant agencies and community leaders to discuss how vaccine doses will be allocated. He is calling on all Phuket residents to prepare for vaccination by signing up on the provincial health office website.
In order to meet the criteria for the planned July 1 re-opening, at least 466,587 Phuket residents need to receive 2 vaccine doses. At the meeting, officials agreed an initial goal of vaccinating 100,000 residents next month. Narong says Phuket will then receive a further 300,000 doses in May, followed by 200,000 in June, and 260,000 in July. This adds up to a total of 920,000 doses.
The Thaiger recently conducted an informal poll to gauge the response to the “Sandbox” plan. The responses seem to indicate a degree of scepticism among the local expat population, with 54% believing the plan will fail. Many point to an unwillingness among Thais to accept the vaccine, while others say the government is ignoring the fact that many countries have placed travel restrictions on their citizens. The plan also appears to ignore the expat population on the island.
Despite the less-than-enthusiastic response in some quarters, Phuket’s governor is urging residents to register for vaccination before March 31, adding that if at least 50,000 people don’t register, future vaccine procurement may be affected.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
