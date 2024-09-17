Green Day announces first Thailand concert in 14 years

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Green Day fans are in for a treat as the legendary post-punk rock band announced a concert in Thailand after a 14-year hiatus. Scheduled for February 12, 2025, the event will take place at Impact Arena, Mueang Thong Thani, and is organised by Live Nation Tero.

The announcement, made yesterday, September 16, has thrilled rock enthusiasts across the country. Green Day’s return to Thailand marks their first performance in the country since their last visit 14 years ago. The concert, titled Green Day Live in Bangkok, promises an electrifying night filled with the band’s iconic hits and high-energy performances.

Tickets for the much-anticipated event are available at various price points, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of fans. Prices start at 2,800 baht and go up to 6,800 baht, offering different seating options to cater to diverse preferences. The ticket sale will commence with a Mastercard Presale from October 1 to 3, followed by a Live Nation Tero Presale on October 4. General ticket sales will begin on October 5, said a Live Nation Tero spokesperson.

“We are beyond excited to bring Green Day back to Thailand after so many years. This concert is going to be a memorable experience for all the fans.”

The Impact Arena, known for hosting numerous high-profile events, is an ideal venue for Green Day’s energetic performance. Located in Mueang Thong Thani, the arena offers state-of-the-art facilities and ample space to accommodate thousands of fans.

Green Day, formed in 1986, has a massive global following and is celebrated for hits like American Idiot, Basket Case, and Boulevard of Broken Dreams. Their music has defined the punk rock genre for decades, and their live performances are known for their vibrant and dynamic nature.

Billie Joe Armstrong, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, revealed he is looking forward to performing in the Big Mango for the first time in over a decade.

“We can’t wait to see our Thai fans and rock out together. It’s been too long, and we’re ready to make some noise in Bangkok.”

The event is expected to draw fans from all over Thailand and neighbouring countries, creating a significant boost for the local economy. Hotels and businesses around the Impact Arena are likely to see increased activity as fans prepare for the concert, reported KhaoSod.

For more details about the event and ticket purchase, fans are encouraged to visit the official Facebook pages of Green Day and Live Nation Tero. Both pages provide up-to-date information related to the concert.