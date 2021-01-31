7 million Thais already signed up to latest stimulus package | The Thaiger

Economy
7 million Thais already signed up to latest stimulus package
7 million Thais have already registered for the latest economic stimulus package – Rao Chana (We Win). But Thailand’s Finance Minister believes that 10 million will finally register for the new relief in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping the Kingdom. The new scheme is similar to other government stimulus packages where recipients aren’t just given cash. Instead the money is transferred to them via the “Pao Tang” App and then can be used to buy food, drinks and essential items through the App wallet.
But the acting director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office says that the rate of sign-ups will start to slow down now the early burst of registrations is over.
“We expect 10 million to have registered using the app by the end of February 12, the last day for on-line registration.”
But even after the on-line registration wraps up, Thais will be able to register in person by visiting one of the nominated state banks. The Thai government approved the 210 billion baht stimulus package at a cabinet meeting on January 19. The government will hand out stimulus valued at 7,000 baht per person over a 2 month period to up to 31 million Thais.
But the Rao Chana is aimed at Thailand’s lower include earners and does not include social security subscribers, public servants or employees of government enterprises. Registrants are means tested to measure their annual income and the amount of money in their bank account.
And in a poll yesterday 72% of the responses said they wanted the stimulus extended to “everyone” and the “registration process made easier”. There have been many complaints in Thai media about the registration site crashing, being difficult to use and asking too many questions.
Asked about what they intended to spend their 7,000 baht on, 49% said “electricity and water bills”, and 38.5% wanted the registration process to run for a longer period, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Hemp is now legal to grow in Thailand, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The general public can seek permission to grow hemp for commercial, medical, educational, personal, traditional, and cultural purposes. There will be training sessions to educate the public about laws and regulations on hemp as well as health-related products made from hemp.
According to the FDA deputy secretary-general Supatra Boonserm, the new regulation allows the acquisition, production, and possession of hemp. Hemp exports are allowed, but import on hemp seeds aren’t allowed yet.
The public must first get permission from the FDA before growing hemp. A request can be filed at the FDA’s Bangkok office, or at provincial health offices. Those who want to import hemp seeds must seek permission from FDA only.
SOURCE: MCOT
Thailand
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
A new report by the World Bank has indicated that 1.5 million Thais are approaching the poverty line after Covid-19 ravaged the tourism-dependent economy. In 2020, the report says the poverty ratio in Thailand increased to 8.8%, compared with 2019’s figure of 6.2%.
The report is troubling as the Thai economy already passed rock bottom in the 2nd quarter of 2020, with the the 2nd wave of Covid hitting just before the year end. Now, as many provinces have essentially went into lockdown from domestic and foreign tourism, workers are out of jobs, whereas before, domestic tourism was serving as a way to help businesses survive.
The government stimulated the economy by spending the equivalent of 13% of the gross domestic product, but the World Bank is predicting it may take 2 more years for Thailand to return its economic situation to its pre-Covid state. But the news is not all bad as the World Bank expects the Thai GDP to grow by 4% this year, instead of declining by 6.5% last year.
Such reasoning is due to the expectations of the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, and global economic growth. But if the Covid-19 situation becomes more severe, the expected economic growth would decline to 2.4%. Political instability in Thailand is another risk factor as months of protests have shaken views on Thailand’s government, which has invoked the lese majeste defamation law on protesters who were criticising the Royal family. Human rights organisations have issued statements that condemned the government as it began charging minors with the law.
Today, Thailand reports 309 new cases of Covid-19, with 80 being locally transmitted. Most of the cases were due to active testing and 12 were from those already in quarantine. Thailand is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccinesby the first week of February. The shipment is part of the first lot of 26 million doses on the agreed purchase in October of last year.
SOURCE: TNA
Thailand
Thai senior and disabled citizens will receive 2,000 baht handouts
While the government’s economic stimulus packages continue to roll out, there is also a concern for the disabled and senior citizens who are excluded from the criteria to get benefits from the government’s major aids at this stage. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security plans to distribute 2,000 baht handouts to that demographic of the Thai population.
According to the MSDHS Permanent Secretary, the ministry has allocated the budget to help those underprivileged groups who are excluded from the main national relief measures. However, at the initial stage, the handouts will be distributed on a case-by-case basis with the help of reports from the community development volunteers about the actual situation of each affected household.
SOURCE: NNT
