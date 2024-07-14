Police shut down 224 Euro 2024 gambling sites with 2.4 billion baht

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Police have shut down over 200 websites involved in Euro 2024 football-related gambling, with 2.4 billion baht in circulation, according to the police.

Police released the information following a crackdown on both online and offline gambling activities as the Euro 2024 football matches concluded yesterday.

The operation, which began on June 14—the same day the Euro 2024 finals commenced—ended on July 11. Assistant national police chief, Akradet Pimolsri, revealed that a special task force was formed on June 14 specifically to tackle football betting cases. This task force successfully apprehended 3,863 individuals suspected of gambling-related offences.

Akradet indicated that 3,017 suspects were detained at gambling dens. Among these were 50 alleged bookies and 2,944 alleged gamblers.

In addition to the physical locations, the police also targeted local gambling websites. A total of 224 such sites were shut down, leading to the arrest of 846 suspects. Police detailed that 145 of these were operators of the websites, while 701 were gamblers, reported Bangkok Post.

The combined gambling money circulating through these websites amounted to 2.4 billion baht (US$ 66 million), as reported by the police.

In related news, Surat Thani police chief launched an intensive crackdown on illegal gambling related to the Euro 2024 football tournament to ensure public safety and prevent citizens from falling victim to gambling activities.

The event took place outside the Surat Thani Provincial Police Headquarters in Khun Thale, Mueang District. The provincial police commander, Police Major General Soempun Sirikong, led the operation, emphasising the proactive approach of the Royal Thai Police and Provincial Police Region 8.

The gathering included officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Region 8, Surat Thani provincial police, military personnel, administrative officers, representatives from government agencies, relevant organisations, and volunteers, totalling 250 participants.

Soempun spoke at the event, underlining Surat Thani’s law enforcement agencies’ commitment to preventing illegal gambling.

“This operation showcases our commitment to law enforcement and public safety. We are ready to dedicate ourselves to maintaining order and security, especially during the Euro 2024 football tournament, which is widely broadcast on television and social media platforms.”