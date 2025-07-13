Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

A Thai man, having spent a year in Cambodia, attempted to poison himself at the Poipet immigration checkpoint due to an inability to pay the border crossing fine.

The incident occurred on July 11, when 40 year old Thanawat from Pathum Thani drank bathroom cleaner at the Poipet immigration office. The Cambodian official immediately coordinated his return to Thailand for urgent medical treatment at Aranyaprathet Hospital.

Rescue workers from the Aranyaprathet Foundation, located in Sa Kaeo province, were notified by the Thai-Cambodian border coordination team.

They were tasked with retrieving Thanawat from the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge near the permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek. This handover took place in the evening, allowing for his immediate transfer to Aranyaprathet Hospital for stomach pumping.

Officials reported that Thanawat possessed all necessary travel documents but had been residing in Cambodia for an extended period. On the morning of July 11, he attempted to return to Thailand, necessitating a 10,000 baht (US$310) fine at the Poipet immigration checkpoint, reported KhaoSod.

Lacking the funds to pay, he resorted to consuming bathroom cleaner in a desperate act, which resulted in his urgent repatriation to Thailand. Thanawat is currently receiving medical care at Aranyaprathet Hospital.

