Thailand and Laos to launch Bangkok-Vientiane railway this month

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

Thailand and Laos are poised to inaugurate a new railway network connecting Bangkok and Vientiane, with a trial run scheduled for later this month, as announced by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The initiative is set to improve connectivity for travellers and facilitate the movement of goods between the two nations, positioning Thailand as a key logistics hub in the region.

SRT Deputy Governor Awirut Thongnet and Lao National Railways Managing Director Daochinda Siharath convened from June 5 to June 8 to finalise details for the train service launch between Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station and Vientiane’s Khamsavath, according to Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the SRT governor’s office.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote earlier emphasised the need for the SRT to be thoroughly prepared for the project’s official launch, which is expected next month, Ekkarat added.

Awirut and Daochinda discussed the operational plan for the train services on the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station-Udon Thani-Nong Khai-Vientiane route. A trial run is slated for June 13 and 14.

The discussions also covered tourism market development, advertising, public relations, and strategies for enhancing goods transport between Thailand, Laos, and China. A dedicated team has been established to manage cross-border logistics.

The SRT has extended training to Lao railway staff in train operations, station management, and ticket sales to ensure smooth execution of the new service.

A trial service between Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Thanalaeng, and Vientiane stations was successfully conducted on May 21. Ekkarat highlighted that this move signifies strengthened cooperation between Thailand and Laos, reported Bangkok Post.

He noted that current train services from Thailand reach Thanalaeng Station in Laos. Extending the line to Vientiane is anticipated to yield significant economic benefits.

In related news, Krungthai COMPASS Research Centre unveiled a groundbreaking vision, identifying the China-Laos high-speed railway as the cornerstone for transforming the northeast of Thailand into an economic juggernaut within the Greater Mekong Subregion.