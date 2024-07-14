Teen motorcyclist kills homeless man in tragic Chon Buri accident

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A tragic accident occurred at 10.50pm yesterday when a 14 year old girl, riding a motorcycle with a 13 year old passenger, collided with a homeless man sitting by the roadside in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province, resulting in his death.

Police Lieutenant Jatesarit Sukjam from Bang Lamung Police Station in Chon Buri Province received a report of a motorcycle accident involving a pedestrian fatality on Highway 336, Moo 7, Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel attempted to resuscitate the injured man, described as a homeless individual aged between 50 and 60 years, dressed in black shorts and a black T-shirt. He sustained severe facial lacerations, and broken limbs, and lay unconscious. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The collision involved a red Honda PCX motorcycle with the license plate 3กม 5667 Chon Buri, found overturned in the middle of the road, its front end severely damaged. The 14 year old rider, referred to as A, and her 13 year old passenger, referred to as B, both sustained minor abrasions.

When questioned, the two youths stated they were riding the motorcycle together, returning home. The area of the incident was dark due to malfunctioning streetlights. As they approached the scene at speed, they noticed the man sitting just beyond the white traffic line but could not brake in time, resulting in the collision that propelled the victim a significant distance, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary investigations will include reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing involved parties to gather evidence before proceeding with further actions. The deceased’s body has been transferred to Bang Lamung Hospital, awaiting family contact for traditional funeral arrangements.

In related news, A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian led to a fatality in Chon Buri, Thailand. The accident occurred yesterday at 9.40pm on the Phan Thong-Ban Kao Road in Ban Kao, Phan Thong District, Chon Buri Province.