Hua Lamphong (Bangkok Train Station) – History and future | VIDEO

Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong is being closed down by the middle of December. Here’s a look at the legendary station’s past and future, plus a look at the local neighbourhood and working life at the station. The iconic station has been open for over 100 years and been the host of many happy, and sad, arrivals and departures. Please don’t let it be another mall!

Read more about the closure of Hua Lamphong HERE.

Ask Pat a question at our Thaiger Talk forum: https://thethaiger.com/talk/forum/172…

Visit Pat’s youtube for more videos on Bangkok: https://www.youtube.com/c/BangkokPat