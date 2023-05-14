Free shuttle bus services to ease Bangkok traffic on school routes

Photo by BMA via Bangkok Post.

School routes in Bangkok might soon see a bit less traffic. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to offer free shuttle bus services connecting Samsen Road to various areas in Thon Buri in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion when schools reopen tomorrow.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt spoke after a trial run, stating that the shuttle bus services will help mitigate heavy traffic on Samsen Road which is home to numerous schools. Construction on the new extension of the Purple Line (Tao Pun-Rat Burana) is also causing further traffic disruptions on the road as well as on Krung Thon Buri Bridge, which links Phra Nakhon with the Thon Buri side.

The shuttle bus services will present a much-needed alternative for parents seeking to avoid traffic congestion. Running Monday to Friday, these shuttles will operate between 6am and 9am, as well as 3.20pm and 8pm, starting tomorrow, Bangkok Post reported.

Each electric feeder bus can accommodate 20 seated passengers and has a total capacity of 35 passengers. To ensure passenger safety, a city official will be present on each bus.

Throughout its service, the shuttle bus will make six stops along the route, including in front of the Office Mate Sirindhorn Branch, a bus stop in front of the Kuakarun Faculty of Nursing, Soi Samsen 13, the SG Alumni Association, Soi Ratchawithi 9, and the Tang Hua Seng shopping mall on Sirindhorn Road. By providing this convenient transportation option for commuters, the BMA hopes to relieve traffic woes associated with the reopening of the city’s schools.