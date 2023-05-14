Pattaya mayor unveils concept art for revamped and covered Bali Hai Pier

Concept art, photo via The Pattaya News.

Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches unveiled concept art yesterday for a revamped and covered Bali Hai Pier. The need for improvement has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, with numerous complaints from tourists, both local and international, about the lack of shade and protection from rain at the pier. Travellers use the pier to access various islands around Pattaya.

In the past, temporary shelter was provided at the pier, but it essentially consisted of a tent near the entrance. This solution was insufficient for accommodating the thousands of daily visitors who would wait for their boats and ferries at the pier.

The mayor’s office has not provided a clear timeline for the project’s implementation and construction. However, the concept art is available for the public to view. The images present an idea of what the upgraded pier may look like, The Pattaya News reported.

These improvements are aimed at enhancing the overall experience for tourists visiting the area, ensuring their comfort and convenience while waiting for their transport to nearby islands.

Follow us on :













One of Thailand’s top seaside destinations, Pattaya welcomes countless travellers eager to explore its beauty and neighbouring islands. This project, if executed successfully, will not only address the ongoing issue of insufficient shelter at the pier but also contribute to the overall appeal of the city and its image among tourists.

Last week, it was reported that Pattaya was looking to allocate 30 million baht for the repair and upgrade of the popular Bali Hai Pier. The estimated cost for the necessary repairs and upgrades amounts to 30 million baht. Poramet stated that the city council would be requested to allocate additional funds to cover the difference in costs. The planned improvements are crucial for enhancing the overall experience and satisfaction of tourists, who contribute significantly to the local economy.