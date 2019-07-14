BTS Skytrain stations get maintenance checks after falling concrete | The Thaiger

Bangkok
BTS Skytrain stations get maintenance checks after falling concrete
It wasn’t the sky falling. It was the Skytrain Station falling on a road in Bangkok.
The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) has announced maintenance work underway at 22 BTS Skytrain stations after a concrete slab fell from the Ari station onto the road below, just missing drivers.
Executive director of the BTSC Surapong Laoha-Unya said they prioritised the safety of the public and passengers so had ordered special maintenance at all 22 main stations on its green line – the Sukhumvit route from Morchit to On Nut and the Silom route from National Stadium to Surasak.
The Skytrain Facebook page announced 96 engineers and 16 cranes are carrying out the checks and maintenance…
• From 10pm on Saturday to 5am Sunday, the seven stations of Ekkamai, Phra Khanong, On Nut, Surasak, Chong Nonsee, Saladaeng and Ratchadamri will be checked.
• From 10pm Sunday to 5am Monday, the eight stations of Siam, Chid Lom, Ploenchit, Nana, Asok, Phrom Phong, Thong Lor and Taksin Bridge will be checked.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Original article by Daniel Lorenzzo | Magazine Hong Kong
A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu. The study points out that wherever there is an economic hub, congestion follows and frustration among commuters along with it.
40% of people in the surveys say their daily commute is the worst part of their day. Could the world’s most congested cities ease commuter woes with flexible working?
On public transport, travellers often experience crowded conditions, stress, discomfort, disruption, delay, feelings of time being ‘wasted’ and to top it off, their wallets are hit. But the scale of the congestion problems means it can’t be solved without businesses intervening and changing the working hours and flexibility of employee contracts.
Many companies in cities with high urban densities are already adopting hybrid models that incorporate flexible working. This can leverage a positive impact on their workforce and company expenditure, since capital and operational expenditure costs in the flexible working model are covered by providers.
Research has shown that that switching to flexible working, working closer to home or cutting out the commute entirely, could reduce levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 214 million tonnes per year, by 2030. Furthermore, if the growth in flexible working continues to increase at its current speed, people around the world would save over 3.53 billion hours commuting every year by 2030.
In line with the UN’s ‘12 Years to Act on Climate Change’ campaign, actively reducing the number of commuters pouring into the world’s biggest cities may be one of the best ways that we can take action and start to roll back the clock on climate change. The benefit to businesses, is that it will be future proofed as the working world continues to modernise and more of us develop careers that work for us, through a combination of flexible working methods.
Would your company look at adopting flexible work hours to allow you to arrive earlier or leave later to ease the peak loads on Bangkok’s public transport and roads?
The post ‘Tackling Commuter Congestion’ appeared first on Magazine Hong Kong.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Anantara adds second luxury charter boat
Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is launching its second luxury riverboat by the end of 2019. Manohra River Song is currently under construction in a shipyard, just north of Bangkok. The 50 million baht boat will join Manohra Dream offering luxury river cruises on Chao Phraya River.
In addition to sailing to Ayutthaya, 70 kilometres north of Bangkok, the second vessel will also be used for charters to the Gulf of Thailand and even to Pattaya.
Following the proven design of the Manohra Dream, the steel-hulled vessel, fitted out in teak, will have an open-air deck with a living and dining area, four ensuite state cabins to accommodate up to 12 passengers and separate crew quarters below.
Prices for river sailings and private charter trips to the Gulf of Thailand include a chef on board serving gourmet meals and daily afternoon tea.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Manohra Dream, currently plying the waters of the Chao Phraya for river cruises
Bangkok
Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits
The roller coaster ride is over.
15 amusement parks in Bangkok, out of a total of 48, don’t have construction or operating licenses. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies started field inspections of all permanent amusement parks in 26 of the city’s districts two months ago.
In addition, eight amusement parks don’t meet the published standards for safety signs, training for equipment supervisors, scheduled maintenance or emergency planning. The revelations come at a time when the spotlight is on all areas of Thailand’s safety standards as tourist numbers drop dramatically.
Thai PBS reports that the Deputy Bangkok Governor, Thaweesak Lertpraphan, says he has instructed the 26 district offices, where the amusement parks are located, to notify their operators to apply for permits within 15 days of the notification or face closure and prosecution. Park operators without correct permits face a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.
Regarding temporary amusement activities, which take place during temple fairs, at weekend markets or in some communities, he said that the operators need permission for the installation of the amusement equipment.
Original article: Thai PBS
