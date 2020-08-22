80% of Pattayans support monorail project | The Thaiger

Transport
80% of Pattayans support monorail project
Authorities at a public hearing in Pattaya heard that 80% of local residents support plans to build a monorail to ease the resort town’s appalling traffic and transport problems. The proposed monorail would meet the proposed High Speed train at the station to the east of Sukhumvit Road, then travel along the motorway and along Sukhumvit before heading toward the sea. It would be built along Sai 2 road and wind up at Bali Hai port.
There would be around 13 stations spaced 650-700 metres apart. Building would start in 2024. The latest hearing was the third of its kind and was intended to gauge public opinion and assess overall environmental impacts. A proponent of the monorail said 80% of Pattayans agree that the scheme is a good one and are in favour of proceeding.
City Hall deputy head Kiatsak Sriwongchai, who chaired the meeting, said that the massive growth of Pattaya as both a tourism and economic centre has brought dire traffic problems, highlighting the need for improved public transport and improved systems for private cars.Facebook page.
Pattaya
