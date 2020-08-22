Connect with us

Transport

80% of Pattayans support monorail project

Jack Burton

Published 

34 mins ago

 on 

80% of Pattayans support monorail project | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A rendering of the proposed Pattaya monorail - Pattaya City Government
    • follow us in feedly

Authorities at a public hearing in Pattaya heard that 80% of local residents support plans to build a monorail to ease the resort town’s appalling traffic and transport problems. The proposed monorail would meet the proposed High Speed train at the station to the east of Sukhumvit Road, then travel along the motorway and along Sukhumvit before heading toward the sea. It would be built along Sai 2 road and wind up at Bali Hai port.

There would be around 13 stations spaced 650-700 metres apart. Building would start in 2024. The latest hearing was the third of its kind and was intended to gauge public opinion and assess overall environmental impacts. A proponent of the monorail said 80% of Pattayans agree that the scheme is a good one and are in favour of proceeding.

City Hall deputy head Kiatsak Sriwongchai, who chaired the meeting, said that the massive growth of Pattaya as both a tourism and economic centre has brought dire traffic problems, highlighting the need for improved public transport and improved systems for private cars.

SOURCES: thaivisa | INN

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 days ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Fire & Rescue Thailand

A popular Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri caught fire over the weekend. The flames damaged the Tai Hi Restaurant’s roof, refrigerator and freezer. Most of the fresh food in storage was destroyed. The restaurant, in the Bang Pla Soi district, caught fire at around 2am on Saturday morning. Tai Hi staff called the owner who rushed to the scene. When he arrived, the restaurant was already in flames with the fire department on the scene with 3 fire engines working to put out the fire. Pattaya News reports the restaurant was destroyed. On the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page, […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”

Jack Burton

Published

6 days ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Pattaya spending millions on &#8220;facelift&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok.com

The world famous resort town of Pattaya is spending 160 million baht to improve the city’s beaches in a bid to attract domestic tourists. Pattaya’s mayor says the landscape redevelopment, on a 4 kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, will begin in October and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. “The City of Pattaya needs to change its tourism strategy to draw local tourists to the city.” In addition to landscape beautification, such as replacing pavements and sidewalks, the project will involve building parking spaces for tourist coaches and for local visitors, and will incorporate underground […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Chon Buri man dies after 25 metre fall | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A 63 year old man is dead after he fall through a school gymnasium roof in front of his 3 sons yesterday in Chon Buri’s city district. Ban Bueang Police were notified of the incident, in a gymnasium area at Wat Khao Maipai School, yesterday afternoon. Emergency responders arrived to find the body of 63 year old Wichean Srinuan, on the floor. No children were present at the time of the incident, although there was a school worker who fainted and was visibly upset. 55 year old Udom Saetae, a school janitor, told The Pattaya News that Wichean was fixing […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending