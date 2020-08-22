Connect with us

Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai tourism sector "seriously wounded" by pandemic
PHOTO: A deserted beach on Koh Samui - The Guardian
It goes without saying that Thailand’s tourist industry has been decimated by the impact of lockdown measures and border closures, not only in Thailand but around the world.

But now a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand says that the kingdom’s tourism sector is “seriously wounded” from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Thailand won’t get anywhere near its target of 41.8 million tourists this year (probably the understatement of the year). In fact, she said it will would be lucky to get 7 million visitors, and more than 6 million of those have already come and gone in the first 3 months, before the pandemic and its economic impact took hold during the nationwide lockdown.

She expressed some optimism that June and July would see a rise in domestic tourism. Indeed, the domestic market could be “the saviour for tourism operators” she told the “Restart Thailand” seminar.

There were already plenty of buzzwords flying around at the seminar when Thapanee threw out her own “Five Rs”. These are the need to “Rebuild, Rebalance, Refresh, Reboot and Rebound” in the tourism sector. Under “rebound” she mentioned plans for places like Phuket to introduce the “Safe and Sealed” model in which tourists are restricted to certain areas during their mandatory quarantine period.

She said that post-Covid tourism will be all about “trust” and assuring health, and that Safety and Health Administration certification of businesses is an important part of that. The former minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat also made an appearance, stressing the need to spur the sector using domestic tourism.

He said that a significant group of the population that has suffered greatly are young people who left their villages to work in cities lost their jobs due to the crisis. He told the seminar the focus on this group is important to Thailand’s economic recovery.

SOURCES: thaivisa | The Bangkok Insight

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

