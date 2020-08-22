Transport
Transport Department clarifies “big bike” licencing rule
The Deparment of Land Transport yesterday clarified the recently announced licencing requirement for drivers of “big bikes” ie larger more powerful motorcycles than the 110-150cc scooters normally seen on Thai streets. The definition will be bikes with engines of 400CC and up, according to the department’s deputy director-general.
Applicants for these licenses will have to be trained and tested separately from the requirements for other licenses, and provide a medical certificate showing they’re fit to be the driver the large bikes. The new requirement is expected to be enacted within 120 days as the DLT formulates the exact protocols for the testing and licensing procedures.
The new requirement is in response to what the DLT says is an increasing number of accidents involving bigger, more powerful motorbikes, especially with untrained and inexperienced drivers.
In addition, the DLT is exploring restricting drivers licenses from those with certain medical conditions, such as being legally blind or subject to seizures, as well as diseases that could affect driving ability.
Well. yeah, that’s a GOOD idea.
Tourism
Tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic: TAT
A deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand told a meeting yesterday that the kingdom’s tourism sector is “seriously wounded” from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Thailand won’t get anywhere near its target of 41.8 million tourists this year. In fact, she said it will would be lucky to get 7 million visitors, and more than 6 million of those have already come and gone, in the first 3 months of the year before the pandemic and its economic impact took hold during the nationwide lockdown. She expressed some optimism that June and July would see a rise […]
Politics
Outrage as Parliament votes to spend billions on submarines
The ruling coalition voted yesterday to confirm the purchase of 2 more Chinese submarines, sparking public outrage as the economy sinks and businesses close from the impact of the Covid-19 ‘lockdowns’ and border closure. The Royal Thai Navy has been pushing for the purchase since last year. The House subcommittee for Procurement, ICT, State Enterprises and Revolving Funds, which is vetting the annual budget for 2021, voted 5:4 to spend 22.5 billion baht on the subs. The vote was deadlocked after 4 coalition MPs from the Palang Pracharath, Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties approved the budget for the China-made subs, while 4 […]
Politics
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Progessive movement leader and former head of the now-defunct Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been banned from politics for 10 years… but he’s still making his voice heard in the halls of power. In his capacity as an advisor to the House committee examining the budget bill, he questioned the justification for the increase in the budget for the Royal Office – the organisation directly under His Majesty the King. Thanathorn called the increase “alarming” given the current economic situation and demanded answers. The outspoken businessman-turned-politician was disqualified as an MP last year after the Constitutional Court found him […]
