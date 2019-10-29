High-speed rail link approved | The Thaiger

Bangkok
High-speed rail link approved
Plans for a new 7.4 billion dollar high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Pattaya got the thumbs-up Thursday (October 24). The approval comes after months of acrimonious negotiations.
The government said it had signed an agreement on Thursday to begin construction with a consortium led by conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and including China Railway Construction Corporation.
Japanese banks have also agreed to provide some financing for the link, which will span 220 kilometers and is scheduled to open in 2023. The government approved 119 billion baht for the investment, while the private sector will invest 117 billion baht.
After the 50-year project period, all assets will be transferred to the government.
Other terms of the agreement were not made public.
CP Group and 12 other companies were chosen for the project by Thailand’s former military government. They have been in negotiations with state agencies since the new government came to power in March’s elections and there have been disputes about land transfers and the distribution of risks.
In early October, the deputy prime minister, whose party is in charge of the transport portfolio, set a deadline for signing the agreement, threatening to to blacklist the CP consortium if they failed to sign, according to Reuters.
CP’s chairman, Thailand’s richest man, criticized the government’s approach in a dispute over the delay in signing the agreement, but as the deadline drew near, CP announced it would sign the agreement a day early on Oct 24.
The project will link Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The train will travel at up to 250 kilometers per hour, making travel to Pattaya more accessible and faster, according to the project’s website.
According to the deputy PM, “This high-speed rail link project will have investments and employment with a total value of more than 200 billion baht, and will attract more investment to Thailand.”
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Bangkok
The lights are on, but there’s no-one home: villagers report empty police station in central Thailand
Villagers in Pathumthani province, central Thailand, have lodged complaints about a local police station claiming it was unmanned at night when they went to file a report.
Thai Residents reports that local residents who went to Klong Luang police station were left waiting so long for someone to return that they ended up sleeping at the station.
It was also reported that at one point an official from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) arrived with a suspect in tow but there were no officers present to take the suspect into custody. He had been arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.
The DOPA official called the contact number which was provided on the door of the station, understood to be that of Police Colonel Termpao Siripuban, but there was no reply and he had to call 191 instead.
It’s understood that an officer finally showed up at the station at 4.00am. Later that afternoon Police Colonel Termpao told officials that it was all a misunderstanding and that there had been an officer at the station all along.
He says there was only one person who had been sleeping at the station since 1.00am as he claimed he was lost. The police drove him back home in the morning.
A family member of the drug suspect also confirms that when he arrived to pay bail for his relative, there was an officer on duty in the station.
The DOPA officer now agrees there was a misunderstanding, saying he had made a video in the station where he stated there was nobody there, but had only done so as a joke. He had circulated it to other officials but doesn’t know how it ended up leaked to the public.
He too confirms there was an officer on duty when he arrived at the station.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Bangkok
Government promoting “active ageing” for Thailand’s elderly
Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says that as of 2018, the number of Thai citizens who are aged over 60 is 12 million, or 18% of the population as a whole.
She was speaking after the recent National Elderly Person Committee Meeting, at which the government discussed how best to help the ageing population to continue contributing to society while preparing for old age.
“Most of those aged between 60 and 64 are still in good health and capable of working. However, up to 41% of them are unemployed or have voluntarily stopped working, meaning that they now have an inactive lifestyle. Furthermore, statistics show that many Thai people are entering old age without proper preparation.”
Ratchada says the government has now agreed an “active ageing” plan as part of the national agenda, which aims to provide and upgrade vocational skills for those over 60, in addition to looking at job creation suitable for that age group.
“The plan also urges employers to hire more elderly staff by providing benefits, as well as encouraging seniors to sign up for the National Savings Fund (NSF) to promote sustainable financial management in old age.
The Nation reports that Deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit has pledged to promote a 3 year elderly person operational plan (2020-2022), encouraging preparation for old age, promoting jobs and professional careers for those over 60.
“The plan will be driven at both regional and community levels to make sure that no elderly person is left behind. The government firmly believes that older Thais have an important role to play in driving society forward.”
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Bangkok
Protest at sacking of school director
Teachers, present and former students and parents gathered at Bangkok Christian College yesterday (October 28) to protest the suspension of school director Supakit Jitklongsap, who they say was dismissed unfairly. They said they’d continue their protest until the new director of the school, as well as the Church of Christ in Thailand, clarified the issue. They held signs demanding his removal, further raising tensions.
Photo: BrightTV
One parent told reporters that Supakit was unfairly dismissed and that the matter could only be resolved by appointing an investigating committee. The parent also demanded details of the dismissal since most students disagreed with and many don’t want to return to the school. More than 4,000 out of the total 5,000 parents are showing their support by refusing to pay tuition until the matter is resolved.
The school’s deputy director said that he wasn’t aware that the protest, organised two days ago on Facebook, would take place today.
Photo: Sanook
The college’s current director also claimed to be unaware of the protest, claiming he was away at the time due to an urgent meeting and that he was not sure when he would return. He added that he was temporarily responsible for the school and is taking steps to ensure it runs as normal.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
